Cyber Policy Legislative Tracker

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The bills listed reflect a relatively active cybersecurity agenda for the 117th Congress. As reflected in the proposed legislation, many Members are interested in focusing federal policy on matters such as supply chain security, cyber workforce training, and international competitiveness, particularly with China. The most ambitious bill may be the Endless Frontiers Act, which would establish a Directorate for Technology and Innovation within the National Science Foundation and further establish regional hubs (i.e., partnerships between government, private, and academic stakeholders) to drive R&D and commercial innovation in key areas of technology. Endless Frontiers could be the centerpiece of a legislative agenda to ramp up the U.S.’s technological competitiveness with China. The Senate Commerce Committee was scheduled to mark-up the bill last Wednesday, but it was pulled after over 230 amendments were reportedly filed, and Members failed to garner a critical mass of bipartisan support. The committee will likely work through the recess to seek bipartisan agreement for passage.

Members of Congress are also likely to drop additional bills that address cyber and data security. For instance, as a result of the SolarWinds hack, Members have expressed interest in passing legislation that bolsters reporting requirements to the federal government, as well as threat information-sharing among relevant stakeholders. Congress will also likely begin deliberations on a comprehensive, federal privacy bill that will have a strong data security component.