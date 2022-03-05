DHS Announces Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine and Redesignates TPS for South Sudan

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Ukraine

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Ukraine has been designated for “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) for 18 months due to the invasion by Russia and ongoing conflict.

To qualify, Ukrainian nationals must have continuously resided in the United States as of March 1, 2022, and must apply to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within 180 days (until August 28, 2022). TPS applicants may also apply for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) allowing them to work lawfully in the United States.

The TPS designation for Ukraine will remain in effect through September 1, 2023, at which time DHS will determine whether to redesignate or extend the current designation. Redesignation may extend TPS eligibility to Ukrainian nationals who arrived in the United States after March 1, 2022.

South Sudan

DHS also redesignated and extended TPS for South Sudan until November 3, 2023. South Sudanese TPS beneficiaries must re-register by May 3, 2022. EADs set to expire are automatically extended until November 3, 2022, but applications for new EADs must be filed as soon as possible. South Sudanese nationals and aliens having no nationality who last habitually resided in South Sudan may submit initial registration applications under the redesignation for TPS for South Sudan and apply for EADs.