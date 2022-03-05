March 5, 2022

Volume XII, Number 64
March 05, 2022

March 04, 2022

March 03, 2022

March 02, 2022

Article By

Ian P. Band

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Business Immigration Insights

DHS Announces Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine and Redesignates TPS for South Sudan

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Ukraine

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Ukraine has been designated for “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) for 18 months due to the invasion by Russia and ongoing conflict.

To qualify, Ukrainian nationals must have continuously resided in the United States as of March 1, 2022, and must apply to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within 180 days (until August 28, 2022). TPS applicants may also apply for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) allowing them to work lawfully in the United States.

The TPS designation for Ukraine will remain in effect through September 1, 2023, at which time DHS will determine whether to redesignate or extend the current designation. Redesignation may extend TPS eligibility to Ukrainian nationals who arrived in the United States after March 1, 2022.

South Sudan

DHS also redesignated and extended TPS for South Sudan until November 3, 2023. South Sudanese TPS beneficiaries must re-register by May 3, 2022. EADs set to expire are automatically extended until November 3, 2022, but applications for new EADs must be filed as soon as possible. South Sudanese nationals and aliens having no nationality who last habitually resided in South Sudan may submit initial registration applications under the redesignation for TPS for South Sudan and apply for EADs.

Copyright © 2022, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 64
About this Author

Ian P. Band Immigration Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Washington, DC
Ian P. Band
Partner

Ian Band’s practice focuses on business and family-related immigration matters.

As part of the Labor and Employment team, Ian counsels corporate clients on various aspects of immigration and nationality law, including temporary visas, permanent visas, US citizenship and I-9 compliance. He also counsels individuals on family-related immigration matters.

Ian is Chair of the Pro Bono Committee for the Washington office and donates more than 100 hours of his time each year to pro bono matters. He has successfully helped battered immigrants with their immigration issues, ensuring...

