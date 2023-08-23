DHS Extends and Re-designates TPS for Ukraine and Sudan

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending and re-designating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for both Ukraine and Sudan for 18 months from October 20, 2023 to April 19, 2025.

The Secretary of Homeland Security may designate and re-designate a “foreign country for TPS due to conditions in the country that temporarily prevent the country’s nationals from returning safely, or in certain circumstances, where the country is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately.” Individuals from TPS-designated countries who already have TPS can extend that status (if they still meet all the eligibility requirements) and individuals from those countries who entered the United States more recently can make initial applications for TPS.

Those who want to re-register and extend their Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) should do so during the 60-day re-registration period that runs from August 21, 2023 through October 20, 2023. DHS warns that waiting too long could lead to gaps in employment authorization or even loss of status. Because DHS recognizes that even those who apply on time might have a gap in employment authorization, EADs will be automatically extended until October 19, 2024. Individuals with already pending EAD applications need not reapply. When their EADs are issued, they will be issued until April 19, 2025.

Individuals who wish to make initial applications for TPS under the re-designations must have continuously resided in the United States since August 16, 2023, and been continuously physically present in the United States since October 20, 2023.

Specific information on how to file for extensions or re-designations can be found in the Federal Register here for Ukraine and here for Sudan.

Ukrainian and Sudanese students in F-1 status who are experiencing severe economic hardship will continue to be able to work more hours on and off-campus through April 19, 2025.