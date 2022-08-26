August 26, 2022

Volume XII, Number 238
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 26, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 25, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 23, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Eric H. Sussman
David Slovick
Katerina (Katie) Mills
Vincent P. (Trace) Schmeltz III

Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Digital Asset Businesses Amp Up Their Compliance Measures to Avoid Insider Trading Actions

Friday, August 26, 2022

Several employees of digital asset platforms unexpectedly found themselves the focus of insider trading actions brought by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this summer. While some would say digital assets fall outside the government’s jurisdiction, the government actions highlight the pressing need for digital asset businesses to create robust policies and procedures to prevent prohibited trading activity on their platforms, systems, and interfaces.

Given the government’s enhanced scrutiny of digital assets, businesses and providers must be extra vigilant to ensure that their internal policies, procedures, training, and monitoring are sufficient to cover cryptocurrency and better train staff and monitor employee trading activity. 

Historically, insider trading violations in the financial world were limited to traditional securities products, usually equities. With these recent actions, however, regulators have signaled their intent to address all manner of trading activity they believe violates traditional notions of fairness or perpetuates fraud, irrespective of the regulatory status of underlying assets, protocols, or transactional networks. 

Representatives from both the DOJ and SEC have highlighted the commitment of both agencies to target prohibited activities even where those activities are accomplished using novel media, or concern assets, instruments, or markets not previously subject to enforcement action. 

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams commented that the DOJ’s charges demonstrate its commitment “to stamping out insider trading – whether it occurs on the stock market or the blockchain.” Williams went on to note, “NFTs might be new, but this type of criminal scheme is not.” 

Similarly, SEC Director of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal commented that, “We are not concerned with labels, but rather the economic realities of an offering. . . .  Rest assured, we’ll continue to ensure a level playing field for investors, regardless of the label placed on the securities involved.”

Wherever it occurs, the government has always considered insider trading to be a serious infraction of the federal securities laws, and the penalties imposed in such cases are therefore typically stiff. Insider trading violations may result in criminal and civil lability (including jail time), monetary fines, lifetime industry bars for the entities and individuals involved, and increased regulatory scrutiny of the digital platforms on which the trading occurs. 

Consequently, digital asset businesses, platforms, and service providers must take seriously the new reality of increased government oversight and take steps to maintain robust policies and procedures to prevent prohibited insider activity and fraud relating to their products and services. 

The recent DOJ and SEC cases make apparent that digital asset businesses and service providers cannot assume that the nascent or non-traditional nature of their products precludes regulators from using their traditional anti-fraud authority to police digital platforms, products, and services.

© 2022 BARNES & THORNBURG LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 238
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Eric H. Sussman Illinois Partner Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Eric H. Sussman
Partner

Eric Sussman is a former federal prosecutor who focuses his practice on white collar criminal defense, securities enforcement matters, internal investigations, and complex commercial litigation. He is a highly accomplished trial lawyer who has defended numerous sophisticated civil and white collar criminal matters for corporations and executives in courts throughout the United States.

Having tried over 35 federal and state cases, briefed and argued many cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, handled arbitration...

[email protected]
312-214-4599
www.btlaw.com/en/
David Slovick
David Slovick Securities and Corporate Financial Attorney Barnes & Thornburg Law Firm
Partner

David regularly represents financial services firms and individuals in investigations and litigation conducted by the CFTC, the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, CME Group, and other regulatory agencies and organizations. His experience covers the spectrum of enforcement and regulatory matters, including derivatives and securities trade practices, disclosure fraud, insider trading, market manipulation, issuer statutory disqualification, and derivatives and securities regulatory compliance. 

David served for nearly a decade at the...

[email protected]
646-746-2019
www.btlaw.com
Katerina (Katie) Mills
Katerina Katie Mills Finance Attorney Barnes and Thornburg Los Angeles
Associate

Katerina (Katie) Mills assists with a range of financial services and digital asset regulatory matters, transactions, compliance, and licensure. Knowledgeable and driven, Katie works collaboratively with her colleagues and clients to find flexible and comprehensive solutions to meet clients’ needs.

She advises on day-to-day compliance issues, anti-money laundering and financial institution regulatory matters, payment products and cryptocurrency regulations, and issues involving financial technology products. She also as a deep understanding of...

[email protected]
310-284-3830
btlaw.com
Vincent P. (Trace) Schmeltz III
Vincent P. Trace Schmeltz III, Barnes Thornburg Law Firm, Chicago and Washington DC, Corporate and Litigation Law Attorney
Partner

Trace Schmeltz is a partner in the Chicago office of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, where he is the co-chair of the firm’s Financial, Corporate Governance, and M&A Litigation Group and a member of the White Collar Crime Defense Practice Group. A trial attorney with experience in numerous forums including the Delaware Court of Chancery, he concentrates his practice on securities, commodities, mergers and acquisitions and white collar criminal litigation. In addition, he has pursued and defended claims on behalf of auditors, investment banks, corporate boards and corporations....

[email protected]
312-214-4830
www.btlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement