Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Episode 8: OSHA’s Attorneys [PODCAST]

Jaslyn represents and advises employers on workplace safety and health matters. Her practice includes providing guidance on federal and state OSHA compliance, challenging citations, and litigating OSHA-related matters before federal and state agencies and courts.

Prior to joining Ogletree Deakins, Jaslyn served as an trial attorney in the Office of the Solicitor for the United States Department of Labor where she litigated cases on behalf of U.S. Department of Labor agencies,...