March 16, 2022

Volume XII, Number 75
Article By

Phillip B. Russell
Jaslyn W. Johnson

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Episode 8: OSHA’s Attorneys [PODCAST]

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducts an inspection, issues a citation, and seeks enforcement of a contested citation, it has its own attorneys.  The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor represents OSHA and provides the agency legal opinions and advice concerning all of its activities. In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell is joined by former Solicitor and current Ogletree Deakins attorney, Jaslyn Johnson, to discuss the role of the Solicitor’s Office and what employers should understand about how OSHA works with its attorneys during inspections and enforcement actions.

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
Phillip B. Russell
Jaslyn W. Johnson
