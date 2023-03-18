March 18, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 77
Advertisement

52

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

D. Jacques Smith
Randall A. Brater
Michael F. Dearington
Elizabeth Satarov

ArentFox Schiff LLP
Perspectives/Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

DOJ Files FCA Complaint Against Major Pharmacy Retailer Based on Alleged Violations of Controlled Substances Act

Friday, March 17, 2023

Headlines that Matter for Companies and Executives in Regulated Industries.

DOJ Files FCA Complaint Against Major Pharmacy Retailer Based on Alleged Violations of Controlled Substances Act

On March 13, 2023, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it filed a complaint in intervention against Rite Aid, one of the country’s largest pharmacy chains, and certain of its subsidiaries, under the False Claims Act (FCA) and Controlled Substances Act. The DOJ intervened in a lawsuit originally filed against Rite Aid by three “whistleblower” relators under the qui tam provisions of the FCA in October 2019.

According to DOJ’s press release, between May 2014 and June 2019, Rite Aid allegedly filled at least hundreds of thousands of prescriptions that did not have a legitimate medical purpose, were not for a medically accepted indication, or were not issued in the usual course of professional practice. The prescriptions allegedly included excessive quantities of opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl. Some of the prescriptions had “obvious red flags,” and Rite Aid “intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers,” DOJ alleged, and its practices “opened the floodgates for millions of opioid pills and other controlled substances to flow illegally out of Rite Aid’s stores.”

The government’s complaint in intervention comes on the heels of an announcement last week by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta of the creation of the Opioid Epidemic Civil Litigation Task Force, which aims to steer DOJ’s civil litigation efforts related to the opioid epidemic.

The case is captioned United States ex rel. White v. Rite Aid Corp., No. 1:21-cv-1239 (N.D. Ohio). The DOJ press release can be found here.

Home Health Staffing Executive Indicted for Conspiring to Fix Wages

On March 16, 2023, the DOJ announced that a federal grand jury in Las Vegas returned a one-count indictment charging a health care staffing executive with conspiring to fix the wages of Las Vegas nurses in violation of the Sherman Act. According to the indictment, the defendant held executive positions at three home health agencies, where he oversaw recruitment, hiring, retention, and assignments of nurses and other health care staff. Between March 2016 and May 2019, the defendant and other unnamed co-conspirators allegedly conspired to suppress and eliminate competition for the services of nurses. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the DOJ Antitrust Division stated, “[w]age fixing is a crime that deprives workers of hard-earned wages,” and “[t]he Antitrust Division will be vigilant in protecting workers.”

The DOJ press release can be found here.

SEC Charges Cannabis Company, Executive, and Others with Fraud

On March 16, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced charges against American Patriot Brands Inc. (APB), a cannabis cultivation and distribution company, as well as its CEO and five other entities and individuals, for allegedly participating in a scheme to siphon millions of dollars in investment funds they raised from over a hundred investors in order to enrich themselves. According to the SEC, APB “and some of its senior executives fabricated business profits and prospects to entice investors with falsehoods that in the end left investors with essentially worthless securities.”

The SEC complaint alleges that APB funneled millions of dollars in investor proceeds into APB executives’ personal accounts.  It further alleges that APB spent tens of thousands on the executives’ personal expenses.  The complaint charges APB and the other defendants with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and officer and director bars against two individual defendants.

The SEC press release can be found here.

© 2023 ArentFox Schiff LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 76
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

D. Jacques Smith Attorney Litigation ArentFox Schiff Washington DC
D. Jacques Smith
Partner and Complex Litigation Practice Co-Leader

Jacques focuses his practice on government investigations and enforcement. Recognized as one of the top False Claims Act practitioners in the country, his clients largely encompass all branches of health care and life sciences. He has more than 30 years of experience handling jury, bench, and administrative trials in a variety of civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts throughout the country. Jacques excels at handling complex commercial disputes and internal investigations and responding to government inquiries. 

Jacques is...

[email protected]
202-857-6154
www.afslaw.com
Randall A. Brater
Randall A. Brater Litigation Attorney ArentFox Schiff Washington DC
Partner

Randy routinely litigates high-stakes matters in state and federal courts, including preliminary injunctions, motions practice, jury and bench trials, arbitrations, and mediation.

Randy often handles matters related to investigations and the False Claims Act, municipal bond finance, and trademark litigation. Randy also has represented agricultural chemical manufacturers in numerous data compensation disputes arising under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), environmental actions under CERCLA, employment, trade secret...

[email protected]
202-715-8472
www.afslaw.com
Michael F. Dearington
Michael F. Dearington Attorney White Collar Defense ArentFox Schiff Washington DC
Associate

Mike is a highly sought-after advocate who provides advice to corporate and individual clients in connection with a range of difficult legal issues, and represents clients in high-stakes litigation and investigations. Many of Mike’s clients are in the health care and life sciences industries.

Mike routinely counsels clients on matters involving the False Claims Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and federal securities laws, as well as complex commercial litigation and white-collar defense matters. He frequently writes and speaks on these...

[email protected]
202-715-8495
www.afslaw.com
Elizabeth Satarov
Elizabeth Satarov Associate ArentFox Schiff LLP
Associate

Elizabeth previously worked as a paralegal at a large international law firm for the intellectual property and patent litigation groups. During law school, Elizabeth worked for the Vanderbilt Intellectual Property and the Arts Clinic where she represented a number of pro bono clients. She focused her time on preparing federal trademark applications and advising clients on music license agreements and copyright issues.

[email protected]
212-457-5559
www.afslaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement