Volume XI, Number 28

 

Mogin Rubin
MoginRubin
Competition Law News
DOJ Joins Group in Effort to Better Police Emerging Tech

Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Department of Justice is joining the Computational Antitrust project, hosted by the Stanford University CodeX Center and created by Professor Thibault Schrepel.

“The project brings together academics from law, computer science, and economics as well as developers, policymakers, and antitrust agencies from around the world to discuss how technology and automation can improve antitrust enforcement.”

This “builds on several other initiatives announced last year to increase the division’s capabilities and engagement in emerging technologies relevant to antitrust enforcement,” DOJ says.

“For example, the division has offered attorneys and staff the opportunity to take coursework focused on blockchain, artificial intelligence and Machine Learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, and last year held a Public Workshop on Venture Capital and Antitrust, which was co-hosted with Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and Stanford Law School. Together, these efforts reflect a commitment to ensuring that the division remains at the leading edge of antitrust enforcement.”

Dr. Schrepel is a Faculty Affiliate at Stanford University’s CodeX Center, and an Assistant Professor at Utrecht University School of Law. He also holds research and teaching positions at the University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Sciences Po Paris, as well as a Ph.D. in digital antitrust law. He is a Harvard University Berkman Center alumnus.

