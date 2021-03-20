March 20, 2021

DOL Will Not Enforce ESG-Related Final Rule

Friday, March 19, 2021

In one of the latest developments in the Biden administration’s recent initiatives to strengthen environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts in the United States, the U. S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced last week that it would not enforce a final rule requiring fiduciaries subject to ERISA to evaluate investment opportunities based upon financial performance factors, rather than ESG metrics. The DOL stated that the final rule “created a perception that fiduciaries are at risk if they include any environmental, social and governance factors in the financial evaluation of plan investments.”

Shortly before President Biden took office, we noted that it seemed likely his administration would take such steps. The DOL’s decision comes on the heels of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement earlier this month about the formation of a new ESG task force in its division of enforcement, further underscoring the administration’s apparent commitment to increase ESG accountability.

About this Author

Katherine S. Walton, Schiff Hardin, International Environmental Lawyer, Chicago
Katherine S. Walton
Associate

Katherine S. Walton represents clients in a wide range of environmental matters. Katie has extensive experience litigating disputes arising out of transactions involving contaminated properties. She has also represented parties in toxic tort litigation and in permit appeals. Drawing on her background in journalism, she communicates her clients’ positions precisely and persuasively.

Before joining Schiff Hardin, Katie was a litigation associate at an elite business law boutique and at the Chicago office of a top international law firm.

kwalton@schiffhardin.com
312-258-5567
www.schiffhardin.com
