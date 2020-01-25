DOT Random Drug and Alcohol Testing Rates for 2020
The Department of Transportation’s operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2020. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has raised its random drug testing rate to 50% for 2020. All other random testing rates remain unchanged from 2019.
|
Agency
|
2020 Random Drug Testing Rate
|
2020 Random Alcohol Testing Rate
|
Federal Aviation Administration
|
25%
|
10%
|
Federal Motor Carrier Administration
|
50%
|
10%
|
Federal Railway Administration
|
25% covered service
|
10% covered service
|
Federal Railway Administration
|
50% maintenance-of-way
|
25% maintenance-of-way
|
Federal Transit Administration
|
50%
|
10%
|
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
|
50%
|
N/A
|
United States Coast Guard*
|
50%
|
N/A
* part of Dept. of Homeland Security