DOT Random Drug and Alcohol Testing Rates for 2020

Friday, January 24, 2020

The Department of Transportation’s operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2020. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has raised its random drug testing rate to 50% for 2020. All other random testing rates remain unchanged from 2019.

Agency

2020 Random Drug Testing Rate

2020 Random Alcohol Testing Rate

Federal Aviation Administration

25%

10%

Federal Motor Carrier Administration

50%

10%

Federal Railway Administration

25% covered service

10% covered service

Federal Railway Administration

50% maintenance-of-way

25% maintenance-of-way

Federal Transit Administration

50%

10%

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

50%

N/A

United States Coast Guard*

50%

N/A

* part of Dept. of Homeland Security

