February 25, 2021

Volume XI, Number 56

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 25, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 24, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 23, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 22, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Maryanne Kline
Mintz
Immigration Viewpoints
Advertisement

E-Verify Records Purge Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Each year, USCIS purges records that are more than ten years old from its E-Verify system. The next records disposal, which will take place on May 14, 2021, will delete E-Verify records created on or before December 31, 2010. E-Verify employers have until May 14, 2021 to download case information if they want to retain information about these E-Verify cases. Instructions for downloading a Historic Records Report from E-Verify is available here.

Employers are required to record the E-Verify case verification number on the corresponding Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, or alternatively attach a copy of the case details page to Form I-9. If supplementing existing Forms I-9 with historical E-Verify data, employers should retain the Historic Records Report with their affected Forms I-9.

E-Verify is a web-based system that allows enrolled employers to confirm the eligibility of their newly hired employees to work in the United States. The E-Verify system verifies information provided by employees on the Form I-9 against Social Security Administration (SSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) records.

E-Verify is a voluntary program. However, employers with federal contracts that contain the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) E-Verify clause are required to enroll in E-Verify as a condition of federal contracting. Employers may also be required to participate in E-Verify if required by their state as a condition of business licensing. In addition, only employers participating in the E-Verify program may employ F-1 students with the STEM-based extension of Optional Practical Training (OPT) employment authorization.

E-Verify does not replace completion of Form I-9; rather, E-Verify confirmation must be done in addition to completing Form I-9. With limited exceptions, E-Verify should be used for new hires only, and not for I-9 reverification. Clients are encouraged to conduct periodic internal audits of I-9 and E-Verify records to ensure compliance.

Advertisement
©1994-2020 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 56
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Maryanne Kline, Immigration Attorney, Mintz Levin Law Firm
Maryanne Kline
Associate

Maryanne’s practice focuses on US federal immigration law, with a concentration on business-based immigration issues.

She has experience representing and counseling private clients, business professionals, and entrepreneurs on the development of and strategy for the US employment of foreign nationals, executives, managers, and other workers.

Maryanne also specializes in immigration-compliance issues, business reorganizations and their immigration consequences, and immigration-related due diligence.

MKline@mintz.com
617-239-8498
www.mintz.com
www.mintzimmigrationlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement