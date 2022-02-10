February 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 41
February 09, 2022

February 08, 2022

February 07, 2022

Article By

Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice
Libretta Stennes

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
e2 Environmental & Energy Law Blog

E2 Law Podcast: Episode 15 | Environmental Justice Checklist for Businesses [PODCAST]

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

With President Joe Biden’s prioritization of Environmental Justice issues, Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Maribel Nicholson-Choice and Libby Stennes discuss the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s historical and current definition of Environmental Justice, steps for corporations to protect their brands, and how to effectively work with communities and stakeholders.  

Listen to episode 15: Environmental Justice Checklist for Businesses

 

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 40
Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Tallahassee, Environmental and Litigation Law Attorney
Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice
Shareholder

With 20+ years of experience negotiating and resolving complex environmental regulatory, permitting, and litigation matters, Maribel Nichoson-Choice advises lending institutions on environmental liability, including permitting and remediation projects associated with collateral property subject to foreclosure proceedings. She counsels regulated clients on complex litigation matters. Her practice includes counseling and litigation on environmental aspects in real estate transactions, commercial foreclosure proceedings, bankruptcy cases, environmental investigations,...

nicholson-choicem@gtlaw.com
850-425-8506
www.gtlaw.com
Libretta Stennes
Libretta Stennes Environmental Attorney Greenberg Traurig
Shareholder

Libretta Stennes litigates complex disputes, representing clients on matters related to environmental and mass tort defense, products liability and commercial disputes for clients in the food, agribusiness, chemical and life science industries. She guides clients through complex issues that arise from chemical exposures from products or environmental releases, particularly under emerging regulation.

Libby often leads large defense teams across multiple jurisdictions in high profile matters. She led one of the earliest Daubert challenges during class certification...

stennesl@gtlaw.com
612.259.9733
www.gtlaw.com
