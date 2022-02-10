E2 Law Podcast: Episode 15 | Environmental Justice Checklist for Businesses [PODCAST]
With President Joe Biden’s prioritization of Environmental Justice issues, Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Maribel Nicholson-Choice and Libby Stennes discuss the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s historical and current definition of Environmental Justice, steps for corporations to protect their brands, and how to effectively work with communities and stakeholders.
Listen to episode 15: Environmental Justice Checklist for Businesses