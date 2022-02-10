E2 Law Podcast: Episode 15 | Environmental Justice Checklist for Businesses [PODCAST]

Libretta Stennes litigates complex disputes, representing clients on matters related to environmental and mass tort defense, products liability and commercial disputes for clients in the food, agribusiness, chemical and life science industries. She guides clients through complex issues that arise from chemical exposures from products or environmental releases, particularly under emerging regulation.

Libby often leads large defense teams across multiple jurisdictions in high profile matters. She led one of the earliest Daubert challenges during class certification...