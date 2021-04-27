April 27, 2021

Volume XI, Number 117

 

April 27, 2021

Laura A. Mitchell
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog
EEO-1 Data Collection Portal Open: Batch File Upload Not Available Until May 26

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

As anticipated EEOC has announced the opening of the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 data collection portal today.  The deadline for submission will be Monday, July 19, 2021.  As a reminder, employers are to submit only Component 1 (race and gender) data for these two years.  There is currently no obligation for pay data (Component 2) submissions.

EEOC mailed out notification letters to contact persons and addresses on file.  EEOC states eligible employers that have not received a 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 notification letter via U.S. mail should contact the EEOC’s Filer Support Team at FilerSupport@eeocdata.org for assistance.  Employers that have received the notification letter, may now create user accounts using the “Company ID” and “Passcode” provided in the notification letter.

EEOC has also announced that while the on-line portal is available starting today, the large file batch upload will not be available until May 26, 2021.  Until that time filers can use to online form to file.  However, the majority of filers will need to wait until the end of may when filers may upload data files through the EEO-1 Component 1 Online Filing System. The format of the uploaded data file(s) must follow the file layout(s) set forth in the EEOC-approved specifications available beginning Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at EEOCdata.org/eeo1.

EEOC  has also launched a revised website and encourages employers to visit EEOCdata.org/eeo1 for the latest filing updates and additional information.  Additionally,  employers can request assistance as well as find helpful resources, including fact sheets and FAQs through the Filer Support Center located at EEOCdata.org/eeo1/support.

Laura A. Mitchell
