August 31, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 243
44

M. Carter DeLorme
Shawndra G. Jones
George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law this Week Episode 313 - The Ripple Effect of the Supreme Court’s SFFA Ruling for Diversity in the Workplace [Podcast, Video]

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

This week, we’re focused on how the U.S. Supreme Court’s Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) ruling could impact workplace diversity efforts.

The Ripple Effect of the Supreme Court’s SFFA Ruling for Diversity in the Workplace

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) investment has been a strong strategy for success for many employers, but after the Supreme Court’s SFFA ruling, the outlook for employment DEI is unclear. What’s next? Epstein Becker Green attorneys Carter M. DeLorme and Shawndra G. Jones tell us more.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
M. Carter Delorme Epstein Becker Green D.C. Labor Attorney
M. Carter DeLorme
Member of the Firm

For more than 25 years, attorney Carter DeLorme* has defended companies in labor and employment law matters, consistently crafting innovative solutions advancing clients’ business objectives. Clients turn to Carter to represent them in matters involving equal employment opportunity, wage and hour, trade secret, and restrictive covenant claims before federal and state courts and administrative agencies.

He also has tried important contract interpretation and employee discipline arbitrations. In addition, Carter has extensive experience,...

[email protected]
202-861-1888
www.ebglaw.com/
Shawndra G. Jones
Member of the Firm

Shawndra Jones partners with employers to help them comply with labor and employment laws as they pursue their goals, including those related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and counsels employers on questions arising at the intersection of technology and the workplace. Shawndra has also spoken extensively on legal and ethical issues associated with social media and other digital platforms.

In addition, Shawndra:

  • Advises employers on complying with applicable laws, rules, and regulations concerning diverse...

[email protected]
212-351-4663
www.ebglaw.com
George Carroll Whipple, III
George Carroll Whipple III, Epstein Becker Green, Workforce Management Lawyer, Hiring Matters Attorney
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
[email protected]
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com