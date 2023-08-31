Employment Law this Week Episode 313 - The Ripple Effect of the Supreme Court’s SFFA Ruling for Diversity in the Workplace [Podcast, Video]

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

This week, we’re focused on how the U.S. Supreme Court’s Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) ruling could impact workplace diversity efforts.

The Ripple Effect of the Supreme Court’s SFFA Ruling for Diversity in the Workplace

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) investment has been a strong strategy for success for many employers, but after the Supreme Court’s SFFA ruling, the outlook for employment DEI is unclear. What’s next? Epstein Becker Green attorneys Carter M. DeLorme and Shawndra G. Jones tell us more.