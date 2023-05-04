May 4, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 124
Advertisement

64

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Patricia Anderson Pryor
Michael R. Bertoncini
Sarah R. Skubas

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Ending of Federally Mandated COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements, COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced that, at the end of the day on May 11, 2023, it will end COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travelers. The COVID-19 public health emergency also will end on the same day.

In addition, the Administration announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Homeland Security will start the process to end their vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, healthcare facilities certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and certain noncitizens at the land border.

According to the Administration, the COVID-19 vaccination requirements were announced in 2021 “to promote the health and safety of individuals and the efficiency of workplaces, protecting vital sectors of our economy and vulnerable populations.”

It noted, “Our Administration’s vaccination requirements helped ensure the safety of workers in critical workforces including those in the healthcare and education sectors, protecting themselves and the populations they serve, and strengthening their ability to provide services without disruptions to operations.”

According to the Administration, the country is in a different phase of the pandemic and these government requirements are no longer necessary. “Since January 2021, COVID-19 deaths have declined by 95%, and hospitalizations are down nearly 91%. Globally, COVID-19 deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.”

Impact on Healthcare Providers

The CMS mandate originally was announced by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who administers the Medicare and Medicaid programs. While there were legal challenges to the mandate, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13, 2022, 5-4 decision ruled in favor of the government, allowing the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate to continue. The decision permitted CMS to enforce, in all states and U.S. territories, its interim final rule requiring many Medicare and Medicaid providers to ensure their covered staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Administration states that HHS will start the process to end the CMS vaccination requirement, but it has not provided further guidance as to when or how that will occur.

The removal of the CMS requirement will allow healthcare employers to make their own decisions about whether to continue a COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Affected CMS-covered employers should review existing policies and practices around vaccination requirements, remembering that state or local requirements may still impose continuing COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In addition, some jurisdictions may bar COVID-19 vaccination requirements in the absence of the federal mandate.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 124
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Patricia Anderson Pryor, Class Action, Litigator
Patricia Anderson Pryor
Principal and Office Litigation Manager

Patricia Anderson Pryor is a Shareholder in the Cincinnati, Ohio office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Ms. Pryor is an experienced litigator in both state and federal courts, representing and defending employers in nearly every form of employment litigation, including class actions.

She represents and advises employers in federal and state administrative proceedings, in all forms of dispute resolution, including mediation and arbitration, and in managing all aspects of the employment relationship. She has represented...

[email protected]
513-322-5035
www.jacksonlewis.com
Michael R. Bertoncini
Michael Bertoncini, Jackson Lewis, labor relations attorney, employment litigation lawyer, NLRB proceedings counsel, arbitration law
Principal

Michael R. Bertoncini is a Principal in the Boston, Massachusetts, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He practices labor and employment law, with a particular emphasis on labor relations, and employment law counseling and litigation.

In labor relations matters, he regularly counsels clients on the practice of positive employee relations, negotiates collective bargaining agreements on behalf of organized clients, represents clients in labor arbitrations and National Labor Relations Board proceedings, and counsels clients with...

[email protected]
617-367-0025
www.jacksonlewis.com
Sarah R. Skubas
Jackson Lewis Law Firm, Sarah R. Skubas, Associate, Litigation Attorney, discrimination, harassment
Associate

Sarah R. Skubas is an Associate in the Hartford, Connecticut, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Her practice is focused on employment litigation, preventive counseling and labor relations.

Ms. Skubas defends employers against claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour violations and state and federal FMLA violations. She also assists employers in providing preventive counseling, preparing employee handbooks and policies and procedures, advising on such personnel matters as hiring and firing, performance management, internal investigations and...

[email protected]
860-522-0404
www.jacksonlewis.com