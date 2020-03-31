EPA Issues Guidance on Enforcement Discretion During COVID-19 Pandemic

With 12 years of legal experience, Andy combines his background as a veteran software developer and small business owner to his technical and scientific-focused law practice that includes environmental litigation, e-discovery, complex commercial disputes and municipal compliance.

Andy enjoys working with clients to understand their goals and find creative ways to achieve them.

His technology law practice includes crafting and responding to e-discovery requests as well as reviewing software licensing and service agreements. Andy’s environmental litigation work has included representing manufacturers, property owners, farmers and environmental organizations.

Andy spent 10 years working as a software developer and independent consultant at various Milwaukee corporations. He has developed expertise in software, hardware and firmware for the access control and security industries, in addition to having written numerous business applications. He is fluent in C, C++, SQL, SQL Server, .NET, C#, VB.net and a whole host of other three letter acronyms.