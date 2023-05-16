May 16, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 136
Advertisement

48

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Javaneh S. Tarter
Gregory R. Wall
Nancy B. Beck, PhD, DABT
Matthew Z. Leopold
Paul T. Nyffeler, PhD

Hunton Andrews Kurth
The Nickel Report

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

EPA Releases Proposed Rule under TSCA to Ban or Restrict Most Uses of Methylene Chloride

Monday, May 15, 2023

On May 3, 2023, EPA released its proposed risk management rule under Section 6(a) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to impose restrictions on the manufacture, import, processing, distribution, and use of methylene chloride, a widely-used solvent in a variety of consumer and commercial applications. This is the first risk management rule proposed by EPA since it issued revised risk determinations last year based on its new “whole chemical approach” and policy for assuming that personal protective equipment (PPE) is not used by workers. It also reflects a substantial expansion of the regulatory prohibitions applicable to a chemical that was already subject to TSCA risk management restrictions, albeit more limited ones, under EPA’s prior framework for risk management actions.

EPA is proposing to prohibit the manufacture, processing, and distribution in commerce of methylene chloride for consumer use; prohibit most industrial and commercial uses of methylene chloride; require a workplace chemical protection program (WCPP) for certain identified conditions of use that are allowed to continue; and provide certain time-limited, critical use exemptions under Section 6(g) of TSCA for uses of methylene chloride that would otherwise significantly disrupt national security and critical infrastructure. Stakeholders have until July 3, 2023 to comment on the proposed rule.

Proposed Prohibitions on Methylene Chloride Uses

In proposing risk management actions for methylene chloride, EPA found that several consumer, commercial, and industrial uses of the substance require regulatory action, predominantly a prohibition on use, as shown in Table 3 of the proposed rule. Many of these conditions of use include, but are not limited to, industrial and commercial use of methylene chloride in solvents for cleaning, paints and coatings (and removers), vapor degreasing, adhesives, sealants, caulks, textiles and fabrics, automotive care products, lubricants and greases, pipe insulations, oil and gas drilling, toys, playground and sporting equipment, and plastic and rubber products. EPA also identified the need for a prohibition for all consumer uses of methylene chloride that were evaluated.

EPA asserts that the requirements in this proposal would prohibit uses that account for approximately one-third of the total annual production volume of methylene chloride generated (TSCA and non-TSCA uses), “leaving a sufficient supply in circulation to provide a source for these critical or essential uses for which EPA is proposing to allow continued use” either through a critical use exemption or a WCPP.

Timeline for Risk Management Actions

Once EPA finds during risk evaluation that a substance presents an unreasonable risk of injury to human health or the environment, it is required to propose risk management requirements to the extent necessary so that the substance no longer presents such risk. In issuing risk management restrictions on a chemical, EPA must factor in considerations such as the economic consequences of the rule, including consideration of costs and benefits, cost-effectiveness, and the impact of the rule on the economy, small business, and technological innovation. EPA is also required to consider whether technically and economically feasible alternatives will be available as substitutes when banning a use of a substance.

EPA has proposed the following prohibitions on the use of methylene chloride and timelines for the prohibitions to take effect:

 

EPA also proposes downstream notification requirements for companies who ship methylene chloride to customers and recordkeeping requirements.

The use of methylene chloride in paint and coating removal for consumer use is not included in the listed prohibitions because this use is already addressed by an existing risk management rule promulgated by EPA in 2019, codified at 40 C.F.R. § 751.101.

Critical Use Exemptions (Time-Limited Exemptions)

Section 6(g) of TSCA allows EPA to exempt from the requirement of a risk management rule specific uses that EPA finds to be critical or essential uses for which no technically and economically feasible safer alternative is available or provide a substantial benefit as compared to reasonably available alternatives. It also allows exemption if EPA finds that compliance with the requirement would significantly disrupt the national economy, national security, or critical infrastructure. EPA proposes critical use exemptions for the following conditions of use of methylene chloride:

Ten Conditions of Use Allowed to Continue but Subject to WCPP Requirements

EPA’s proposed WCPP for allowed uses of methylene chloride includes comprehensive requirements for the protection of workers from exposures, including respiratory protection, use of PPE, exposure monitoring, training, and regulated areas. Of note, EPA proposes an Existing Chemical Exposure Limit (ECEL) for airborne concentrations of methylene chloride in excess of 2 parts per million (ppm) based on an 8-hour time weighted average (TWA), which is significantly lower than the current OSHA permissible exposure limit (PEL) for methylene chloride of 25 ppm. The proposed action level would be a value half of the ECEL that would trigger additional monitoring action to ensure workers are not exposed to concentrations above the ECEL. EPA also proposes a short-term exposure limit (EPA STEL) of 16 ppm as determined over a sampling period of 15 minutes.

EPA proposes, in lieu of prohibitions, worker protection requirements for the following conditions of use:

  1. Manufacturing (for downstream uses that would continue under WCPP)

  2. Import (for downstream uses that would continue under WCPP)

  3. Processing: As a reactant. Note that EPA is allowing this use to continue under WCPP because it believes a large volume of methylene chloride is processed for this condition of use, which almost entirely goes towards the manufacture of the hydrofluorocarbon HFC-32. HFC-32 is one of the regulated substances that are subject to a phasedown under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act) of 2020. EPA expects that, by allowing for the continued, controlled use of methylene chloride in the manufacture of HFC-32, efforts to shift to chemicals with lower global warming potential would not be impeded by this rulemaking.

  4. Processing: Incorporation into a formulation, mixture, or reaction product

  5. Processing: Repackaging

  6. Processing: Recycling

  7. Industrial and commercial use as a laboratory chemical

  8. Disposal

  9. Industrial or commercial use for paint and coating removal from safety-critical, corrosion-sensitive components of aircraft and spacecraft that are owned or operated by the US DOD, NASA, DHS, and FAA that is performed by the agency or the agency’s contractor at locations controlled by the agency or the agency’s contractor

  10. Industrial or commercial use as a bonding agent for acrylic and polycarbonate in mission-critical military and space vehicle applications, including in the production of specialty batteries for applications that are performed by the DOD, NASA or DHS or their contractors at locations controlled by the agency or the agency’s contractor

Key Considerations of Proposed Rule

Stakeholders who manufacture, process, distribute, or otherwise use methylene chloride for any of the conditions of use evaluated by EPA will likely be interested in commenting on many aspects of this precedent-setting proposed rule. Stakeholders may consider providing input to EPA in the following areas:

  • Risk management approach for the conditions of use evaluated: Stakeholders may wish to evaluate whether the proposed risk management requirements proposed for each condition of use are consistent with EPA’s findings from its risk evaluation of methylene chloride for each condition of use and EPA’s statutory authority under Section 6 of TSCA. For example, if EPA found that unreasonable risk is driven by dermal exposures to methylene chloride from a particular condition of use, and if EPA requires more than dermal protection to mitigate the risks, stakeholders may wish evaluate whether such additional requirements are appropriate.

  • Costs: EPA estimates that the incremental, non-closure-related costs of this proposed rule are $13.2 million annualized over 20 years at a 3 percent discount rate and $14.5 million annualized over 20 years at a 7 percent discount rate. Stakeholders may wish to evaluate whether these projected costs appropriately include all aspects of implementation of the proposed rule, including the costs for reformulating (for banned uses) or compliance with WCPP for conditions of use permitted to continue, including compliance with the 2 ppm ECEL.

  • WCPP requirements: For conditions of use which EPA proposes to prohibit, stakeholders may evaluate whether they have data to support that compliance with a WCPP would sufficiently reduce exposures rather than a prohibition (in particular, for the conditions of use for which EPA proposes a WCPP as an alternative to a ban in the primary alternative option provided in the proposed rule). Stakeholders may also wish to evaluate the feasibility of the WCPP requirements and consider consistency with OSHA’s methylene chloride standard.

  • Timelines: Stakeholders may consider whether the proposed timelines for bans are feasible and whether other uses are appropriate for consideration for a time-limited critical use exemption based on the statutory criteria for critical use exemptions.

  • Alternatives: Stakeholders may want to comment on EPA’s alternatives assessment for methylene chloride and whether the proposed prohibited uses under the rule have available, safer alternatives to transition to.

  • De minimis level: EPA specifically requests comment regarding the number of entities that could potentially go out of business, as well as associated costs, with a prohibition on methylene chloride for certain industrial and commercial conditions of use identified in the proposed rule. EPA would also like comment on whether it should consider a de minimis level of methylene chloride in formulations for certain continuing industrial and commercial uses to account for impurities (e.g., 0.1% or 0.5%) when finalizing the prohibitions, and, if so, what level should be considered de minimis.

  • Certification and training: EPA explains in the proposal that it also examined the extent to which a certification and limited access program restricting methylene chloride use to trained and licensed users could ensure that only certain workers employed by a facility would be able to purchase and use methylene chloride. Stakeholders may wish to comment on whether a certification and training program would effectively reduce exposures to workers as a risk management approach for certain conditions of use, including conditions of use that EPA is proposing to ban.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 135
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Javaneh S. Tarter Environmental Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Law Firm
Javaneh S. Tarter
Senior Attorney

Javaneh draws on her experience as in-house counsel and in private practice to assist clients with chemical and environmental regulatory and compliance matters.

As part of the firm’s environmental practice, Javaneh advises clients on compliance issues and enforcement actions arising under myriad of chemical laws, including the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); and California’s Proposition 65 and Cleaning Product Right to Know Act. She also navigates clients through the development...

jtarter@HuntonAK.com
202 419 2108
www.huntonak.com
Gregory R. Wall
Gregory R. Wall Environmental Litigation attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Law Firm Richmond
Counsel

As a former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) senior attorney, Greg uses his deep agency, regulatory and enforcement knowledge to assist clients in solving complex environmental matters, with specialized expertise in CERCLA/Superfund, brownfields, RCRA, FIFRA and TSCA legal issues.

With over 15-years of experience in environmental law, Greg assists clients in regulatory counseling, enforcement defense, litigation, and transactional matters. His experience in both private and public practice, in particular at EPA, provides him the ability...

gwall@HuntonAK.com
804 344 7801
www.huntonak.com
Nancy B. Beck, PhD, DABT
Nancy Beck Regulatory Science Professional Environmental Compliance Hunton Andrews Kurth
Director of Regulatory Science

Nancy provides industry leaders with advice related to the impact of environmental policy, including chemical regulations and compliance programs, applying her in-depth knowledge and applied public health experience as a PhD toxicologist.

Nancy has over twenty years of applied public health experience, sixteen of which were from her time in government, including senior leadership positions at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the White House. As a PhD toxicologist she has a deep scientific understanding of chemical risk assessment,...

beckn@HuntonAK.com
202-419-2076
www.huntonak.com/en/
Matthew Z. Leopold
Matthew Z. Leopold Environmental & Energy Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Washington, DC
Partner

Matt advises and defends clients across industries with the strategic insights as former General Counsel for the US Environmental Protection Agency, former General Counsel for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and a former environmental litigator at the US Department of Justice.

Matt provides his clients with in-depth experience and knowledge respecting the pivotal recent changes in environmental regulation. As EPA General Counsel, he counseled on the development and defense of virtually every significant regulation proposed by EPA since 2017 and was personally...

mleopold@HuntonAK.com
202-419-2041
www.huntonak.com/en
www.huntonak.com/en/insights/
Paul T. Nyffeler, PhD
Paul T. Nyffeler PhD Richmond Environmental Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth
Senior Attorney

Paul Nyffeler is an environmental law practitioner at Hunton Andrews Kurth's Richmond office with more than 15 years of experience providing clients with regulatory counseling, compliance advice, and first-chair environmental and tort litigation counsel at both the trial and appellate levels.

Paul maintains an interdisciplinary practice focused on chemical regulation and compliance, hazardous waste laws, and water quality, groundwater, and drinking water. He is knowledgeable of the underlying technical frameworks used by state and federal...

pnyffeler@HuntonAK.com
804-344-8837
www.huntonak.com/en/