March 21, 2022

Volume XII, Number 80
March 21, 2022

March 19, 2022

Michael T. Taylor
Adam Roseman

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Workplace Safety Review Podcast

Episode 24: Interview with Douglas Parker [Podcast]

Monday, March 21, 2022

In this episode of Workplace Safety Review, Mike Taylor and Adam Roseman talk to Douglas Parker, who currently serves as the Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health in the Biden Administration.

 

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 80
Michael Taylor
Michael T. Taylor
Shareholder

Michael T. Taylor is Chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's OSHA group. He focuses his practice on the representation of employers in a variety of industries regarding Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) matters across the country.

Adam Roseman
Adam Roseman
Associate

Adam Roseman focuses his practice on federal and state labor and employment counseling and litigation arising under Title VII, the Fair Labor Standards Act, whistleblower retaliation under Sarbanes-Oxley and Dodd-Frank, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and restrictive covenants.

