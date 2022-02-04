February 4, 2022

Volume XII, Number 35
February 04, 2022

February 03, 2022

February 02, 2022

Mark Yacano

Major Lindsey & Africa

Erasing the Stigma — Angela Han [PODCAST]

Friday, February 4, 2022

A lawyer’s type A personality often results in a need for perfection—which in turn leads to stress and burnout. Angela Han discusses burnout with Mark Yacano in this episode of Erasing the Stigma, exploring the associated signs, symptoms and perceptions.

Angela Han is a healthcare lawyer, a personal trainer and health coach, and a plant-based chef. She works with lawyers who want to transform their health, maximizing their ability to reach their goals in life and career.

 

 

©2022 Major, Lindsey & Africa, an Allegis Group Company. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 35
Mark Yacano Attorney Business Major Lindsey Africa Washington DC
Mark Yacano
Managing Director

Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Mark Yacano has guided a wide range of law departments on both legal and business strategy. As a law firm leader, a practitioner and a strategic advisor, he has worked with clients to reduce their legal exposure, control their expenses and streamline their operations.

As a Managing Director on our Transform Advisory Services team, Mark frequently advises companies on the adoption of a wide range of technologies including...

myacano@mlaglobal.com
202-292-2887
www.mlaglobal.com
