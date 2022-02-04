Erasing the Stigma — Angela Han [PODCAST]

Friday, February 4, 2022

A lawyer’s type A personality often results in a need for perfection—which in turn leads to stress and burnout. Angela Han discusses burnout with Mark Yacano in this episode of Erasing the Stigma, exploring the associated signs, symptoms and perceptions.

Angela Han is a healthcare lawyer, a personal trainer and health coach, and a plant-based chef. She works with lawyers who want to transform their health, maximizing their ability to reach their goals in life and career.