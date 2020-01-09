January 9, 2020

 

January 08, 2020

January 07, 2020

January 06, 2020

Article By
Gwendolyn Keyes Fleming
Lilly F. Scott
Darshana Singh
Terese (T.C.) Richmond
Tracy A. Nagelbush
Van Ness Feldman LLP

Escalated Tension with Iran Heightens Cybersecurity Threat Despite Military De-Escalation

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has heightened America’s long-time concern of an imminent, potentially lethal Iranian cyber-attack on critical infrastructure in America.   Below, is the latest information including the United States Government’s analysis on the current standing of these threats as of January 8, 2020. 

CISA Alert

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued Alert (AA20-006A) in light of “Iran’s historic use of cyber offensive activities to retaliate against perceived harm.”  In general, CISA’s Alert recommends two courses of action in the face of potential threats from Iranian actors: vulnerability mitigation and incident preparation.  The Alert specifically instructs organizations to increase awareness and vigilance, confirm reporting processes and exercise organizational response plans to prepare for a potential cyber incident.  CISA also suggests ensuring facilities are appropriately staffed with well-trained security personnel who are privy to the tactics of Iranian cyber-attacks.  Lastly, CISA recommends disabling unnecessary computer ports, monitoring network and email traffic, patching externally facing equipment, and ensuring that backups are up to date.  

Iranian Threat Profile

CISA asserts that Iranian cyber actors continually improve their offensive cyber capabilities. These actors are also increasingly willing to engage in destructive, kinetic, and even lethal cyber-attacks.  In the recent past, such threats have included disruptive cyber operations against strategic targets, including energy and telecommunications organizations. There has also been an increased interest in industrial control systems (such as SCADA) and operational technology (OT).  Refer to CISA’s Alert and the Agency’s “Increased Geopolitical Tensions and Threats” publication for specific Iranian advanced persistent threats to the nation’s cybersecurity.

Imminence of an Iranian Cyber-attack

While CISA urges vigilance and heightened prudence as it pertains to cybersecurity, DHS has been clear that there is “no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland.”  Nevertheless, the same National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin publication (dated January 4, 2020) warns that Iran maintains a robust cyber program. This program can carry out attacks with varying degrees of disruption against U.S. critical infrastructure. The bulletin further states that “an attack in the homeland may come with little to no warning.”  There is also a concern that homegrown violent extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks.  With the ongoing tension, it is unlikely that the imminence of an Iranian cyber-attack will dissipate in the near term.

Implications

It is vital for businesses, especially those deemed critical infrastructure, to stay apprised of new advances on these matters.  Given that the Alert calls for organizations to take heightened preventative measures, it is imperative that critical infrastructure entities revisit their cybersecurity protocols and practices and adjust them accordingly.  A deeper understanding of the organizational vulnerabilities in relation to this particular threat will be imperative.  

© 2020 Van Ness Feldman LLP

About this Author

Gwendolyn Keyes Fleming
Gwen Keyes Fleming has more than twenty years of public sector experience, having served as both an elected and appointed official at the state and local levels, as well as in various branches of the federal government.  Most recently, she served as the Principal Legal Advisor (General Counsel) for Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and as Chief of Staff to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during the Obama Administration.  In addition to her time at the DHS and EPA, Gwen served as the EPA Region 4

Lilly F. Scott
Darshana Singh
While at The George...

Terese (T.C.) Richmond
She has broad experience in natural resource policy, laws and

Tracy A. Nagelbush
Tracy is a forceful advocate for clients in need of effective communications with the federal government on public policy matters in the climate change, clean technology, transportation, alternative energy deployment, energy efficiency, native American affairs, and natural resources development areas.  She understands the needs and language of both business people and decision-makers inside the beltway and is experienced at finding creative solutions and for building lasting relationships across party lines. As a seasoned veteran of Capitol Hill, she brings clients the

