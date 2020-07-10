July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020

July 09, 2020

July 08, 2020

Article By
Carolyn H. Jackson
Nathaniel W. Lalone
Neil Robson
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

ESMA Updates Aspects of MiFIR and MiFID II

Friday, July 10, 2020

On July 7, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published its updated results of the annual transparency calculations for a limited number of equity and equity-like instruments as required under MiFIR and MiFID II (the Calculations).

On the same day, ESMA also updated the list of trading venues that have a temporary exemption from the open access provisions under MiFIR (the List).

Finally, ESMA updated its public register with the latest set of double volume cap data and calculations for the period from June 1, 2019 to May 31 as required under MiFID II (the Register).

ESMA’s press release in respect of the Calculations is available here.

The List is available here and accompanying ESMA press release is available here.

The Register is available here and accompanying ESMA press release is available here.

Carolyn H. Jackson, International Attorney, Katten Muchin law firm
Carolyn H. Jackson
Partner

Carolyn Jackson is a partner in Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP and is a Registered Foreign Lawyer. She provides US financial regulatory legal advice to a broad range of market participants, including commercial banks, investment banks, investment managers, broker-dealers, electronic trading platforms, clearinghouses, trade associations and over-the-counter derivatives service providers.

Carolyn guides clients in the structuring and offering of complex securities, commodities and derivatives transactions and in complying with US securities and commodities laws...

carolyn.jackson@katten.co.uk
+44 0 20 7776 7625
katten.com
Nathaniel W. Lalone
Nathaniel Lalone, Katten Muchin Law Firm, Financial Institutions Attorney
Senior Associate

Nathaniel Lalone, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP, has a broad range of experience in the regulation of financial products and financial markets, and frequently provides regulatory and compliance advice to trading venues, clearing houses and buy-side firms active in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, futures and securities markets. He is actively involved in advising clients on the implementation of MiFID 2 and MiFIR in the European Union as well as the international reach of US financial services regulation. He also has significant experience with structuring and documentation relating to OTC derivatives and structured products.

Prior to joining Katten, Nathaniel was a member of the US Regulatory and the Derivatives and Structured Finance practices at Allen & Overy LLP.

nathaniel.lalone@katten.co.uk
+44 0 20 7776 7629
katten.com
Neil Robson
Neil Robson, private equity fund managers counselor, Katten Law Firm, London
Partner

Neil Robson, a regulatory and compliance partner with Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, focuses his practice on counseling hedge and private equity fund managers and other investment advisers on operational, regulatory and compliance issues. He regularly addresses Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and EU authorization and compliance under both the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFM Directive) and MiFID, cross-border issues in the financial services sector, market abuse, anti-money laundering and regulatory capital requirements, formations and buyouts of...

neil.robson@katten.co.uk
44-0-20-7776-7666
katten.com