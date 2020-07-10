ESMA Updates Aspects of MiFIR and MiFID II

Friday, July 10, 2020

On July 7, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published its updated results of the annual transparency calculations for a limited number of equity and equity-like instruments as required under MiFIR and MiFID II (the Calculations).

On the same day, ESMA also updated the list of trading venues that have a temporary exemption from the open access provisions under MiFIR (the List).

Finally, ESMA updated its public register with the latest set of double volume cap data and calculations for the period from June 1, 2019 to May 31 as required under MiFID II (the Register).

ESMA’s press release in respect of the Calculations is available here.

The List is available here and accompanying ESMA press release is available here.

The Register is available here and accompanying ESMA press release is available here.