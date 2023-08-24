August 24, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 236
52

William D'Angelo, III
Adam Diederich

ArentFox Schiff LLP

ESOP Insights: Strategies for Private Company Owners [Video]

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

In the latest installment of Private Company Strategies, hosts William D’Angelo and Adam Diederich sit down with their colleague, Scott Adamson, to explore the untapped potential of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP). They discuss how this often-overlooked approach to monetizing equity can empower business owners to make informed decisions and maximize their financial gains.

Highlights of the conversation include:

  • The fundamentals of ESOPs as qualified plans designed to invest in employer securities, showcasing their potential as a powerful tool for businesses.
  • The array of benefits associated with ESOPs, such as tax advantages, employee ownership, and a well-structured corporate governance system.
  • The suitability of ESOPs for specific types of businesses, particularly service businesses and construction companies, where the company's value is highly dependent on the employees.
  • A step-by-step guide to forming an ESOP, encompassing the consultation with a financial advisor, securing financing, and engaging a trustee.
  • Debunking common myths about ESOPs, including the notion that employees will run the company and have access to more information than they actually do.

About this Author

William D'Angelo III Los Angeles Corporate Attorney ArentFox Schiff
William D'Angelo, III
Partner

William D'Angelo, III is a Partner at ArentFox Schiff's Los Angeles office. A trusted corporate advisor, William helps clients execute complex mergers, acquisitions, capitalizations, and exits, applying decades of legal acumen and corporate turnaround experience to every transaction. He is also sought after for counseling clients on corporate governance, executive compensation, and fiduciary duties.

William is skilled at handling large-scale and complex transactions for media and entertainment companies, including mergers and acquisitions,...

[email protected]
213-443-7667
www.afslaw.com/
Adam Diederich
Associate

Adam Diederich concentrates his practice in labor and employment litigation and counseling.

[email protected]
312-258-5686
www.schiffhardin.com