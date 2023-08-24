ESOP Insights: Strategies for Private Company Owners [Video]

William D'Angelo, III is a Partner at ArentFox Schiff's Los Angeles office. A trusted corporate advisor, William helps clients execute complex mergers, acquisitions, capitalizations, and exits, applying decades of legal acumen and corporate turnaround experience to every transaction. He is also sought after for counseling clients on corporate governance, executive compensation, and fiduciary duties.

William is skilled at handling large-scale and complex transactions for media and entertainment companies, including mergers and acquisitions,...