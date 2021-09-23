September 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 266

 

September 23, 2021

September 22, 2021

September 21, 2021

September 20, 2021

Article By

Daniel B. Weinger
Frank L. Gerratana

Mintz
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and IP: What Does the Future Hold? [PODCAST]

Thursday, September 23, 2021

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz Intellectual Property attorneys Frank Gerratana and Daniel Weinger explore cryptocurrency, blockchain, and how IP factors into the future of these emerging technologies. The crypto/blockchain space is confusing to many people, so Dan and Frank try to simplify what blockchain actually means and how it works. Dan and Frank also discuss potential applications for blockchain technology and what technologists working in this groundbreaking space need to consider when deciding how to protect their innovations.

This podcast covers the following topics:

  • The basic premise of blockchain and how it compares to other technologies

  • How protecting your innovations in disruptive technologies is critical because such technologies are unpredictable

  • How the Supreme Court’s decision in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International applies to the crypto/fintech industries

  • Possible future applications of blockchain, and how it could affect IP protection going forward

 

 

©1994-2021 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.
Daniel B. Weinger Patent Litigation Attorney Mintz Law Firm
Daniel B. Weinger
Member

Daniel's practice in intellectual property focuses on patent litigation, both at the International Trade Commission and the Federal District Courts. Daniel has participated in all phases of patent litigation, including active engagement in multiple evidentiary hearings at the International Trade Commission. He has done work in a variety of technology areas, including computer software, software architecture, GPS, network devices, semiconductors, converged devices, and LED lighting.

Prior to joining Mintz Levin, Daniel worked as a database...

DBWeinger@mintz.com
617-348-1629
www.mintz.com
Frank L. Gerratana
Frank Gerratana Global Market Technology Lawyer Member Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, PC
Member

Frank partners with innovators to develop and execute smart patent strategies that help them compete in global markets. His clients include growing, dynamic companies pioneering next-generation electrical and computer technologies including cryptocurrency and blockchain systems, social media and Internet applications, autonomous vehicles, and medical tools and devices.

Recognized as one of the World’s Leading IP Strategists by Intellectual Asset Management magazine, Frank often works hand in hand with clients to build their companies’...

FLGerratana@mintz.com
617-348-4878
www.mintz.com/
