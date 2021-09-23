EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and IP: What Does the Future Hold? [PODCAST]

Thursday, September 23, 2021

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz Intellectual Property attorneys Frank Gerratana and Daniel Weinger explore cryptocurrency, blockchain, and how IP factors into the future of these emerging technologies. The crypto/blockchain space is confusing to many people, so Dan and Frank try to simplify what blockchain actually means and how it works. Dan and Frank also discuss potential applications for blockchain technology and what technologists working in this groundbreaking space need to consider when deciding how to protect their innovations.

This podcast covers the following topics: