Explaining the New I-9 Regulations and Revised Form I-9 [Video]

Thursday, August 24, 2023

On July 25, DHS published new regulations regarding the I-9 process. The regulations allow E-Verify employers to review I-9 documentation remotely. In addition, DHS issued a new, streamlined I-9 form. In this webinar, Mintz attorneys John Quill and Angel Feng explain the new regulations and related topics, such as:

Qualified or not? Defining a “Qualified Employer”

How to conduct a compliant remote I-9 document inspection.

How do employers document the remote review of I-9 employment verification and identity documents?

What are employer obligations for verifying documents for I-9s that were completed remotely during COVID?

Review of the new I-9 Form

What are the requirements for E-Verify registration and participation?

What are the potential penalties for failure to comply?

Please Note: CLE is only available to those who attended the live webinar on 8/21/2023.