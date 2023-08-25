August 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 237
51

August 24, 2023

August 23, 2023

August 22, 2023

John F. Quill
Angel Feng

Explaining the New I-9 Regulations and Revised Form I-9 [Video]

Thursday, August 24, 2023

On July 25, DHS published new regulations regarding the I-9 process. The regulations allow E-Verify employers to review I-9 documentation remotely. In addition, DHS issued a new, streamlined I-9 form. In this webinar, Mintz attorneys John Quill and Angel Feng explain the new regulations and related topics, such as:

  • Qualified or not? Defining a “Qualified Employer”
  • How to conduct a compliant remote I-9 document inspection.
  • How do employers document the remote review of I-9 employment verification and identity documents?
  • What are employer obligations for verifying documents for I-9s that were completed remotely during COVID?
  • Review of the new I-9 Form
  • What are the requirements for E-Verify registration and participation?
  • What are the potential penalties for failure to comply?

Please Note: CLE is only available to those who attended the live webinar on 8/21/2023.

John Quill Immigration Attorney Mintz Levin
John F. Quill
Member / Chair, Immigration Practice

John’s practice encompasses all aspects of immigration and nationality law. John draws on over two decades of experience to help companies and their employees obtain nonimmigrant visas, including B, E, H, J, L, O, and TN visas. He also handles applications for PERM labor certification; extraordinary ability, outstanding researcher, and national interest waiver petitions; adjustment of status procedures; consular processing; and naturalization. John has distinguished himself in the use of legal operations and technology to streamline practices and develop...

[email protected]
617.348.4401
www.mintz.com
Angel Feng
Angel Feng, Immigration Attorney, Mintz Levin, Visa Petitions Lawyer, Green Card, Immigration EB-5 Financing
Special Counsel

Angel focuses her practice on business immigration matters and related compliance issues. She works with employers in designing and defining corporate immigration programs and policies, and in structuring short and long-term visa strategies for management, professional and specialized skill foreign employees.  She also advises employers on discipline, suspension and/or termination of visa sponsored employees and litigation prevention measures; and counsels clients on employment eligibility verification, I-9, and E-verify compliance and employer defense in ICE audits, and worksite...

[email protected]
617.348.1866
www.mintz.com
www.employmentmattersblog.com