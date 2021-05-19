FCC Issues Two More Cease and Desist Letters

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued two new “cease and desist” letters in its ongoing campaign to “combat illegal robocalls and spoofing campaigns that target and defraud consumers.” Specifically, the Commission’s Enforcement Bureau (Bureau) wrote to “VaultTel Solutions and Prestige DR VoIP demanding that they immediately cease carrying illegal robocall campaigns on their networks and report to the Commission the concrete steps they implemented to prevent a recurrence of these operations.” https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-372543A1.pdf

The Bureau, “in conjunction with the industry-led Traceback Consortium,” found indications that “these companies each transmitted multiple illegal robocall campaigns on their networks.”

As was the case with similar missives the agency sent to other companies in March and April of this year, the FCC made clear that “VaultTel Solutions and Prestige DR VoIP must take steps to ‘effectively mitigate illegal traffic’ within 48 hours.” Further, they must “inform the Commission and the Traceback Consortium within fourteen days of the steps taken to implement effective measures to prevent their clients from using their network to make illegal calls. If they do not take such steps, other networks will be authorized to block traffic from these companies.”

With the announcement of this action, Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel warned: “From these new cease-and-desist letters to STIR/SHAKEN implementation to large fines and our robocall mitigation database, we are going to do everything we can to protect consumers from these nuisance calls. We’re not going to stop until we get robocallers, spoofers, and scammers off the line.”