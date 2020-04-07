FCC SETS COMMENT DATES FOR ABA PETITION

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

TCPAWorld previously reported on the Petition for expedited declaratory ruling, clarification, or waiver filed by the American Bankers Association and several other financial associations. The Petition contends that “calls or texts placed by banks, credit unions, and other customer-facing financial service providers using an automatic telephone dialing system or prerecorded or artificial voice on matters relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are calls made for ‘emergency purposes’ under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and thus may be made without the prior express consent of the called party.”

The FCC has now set comment dates on the Petition. Initial comments are due by May 6, 2020. Replies must be filed by May 21, 2020.