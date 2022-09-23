FCC Supplements List of Equipment and Services Deemed a Threat to National Security

Thursday, September 22, 2022

The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the Commission to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of US persons The FCC has added equipment and services from three entities to its “Covered List”

The FCC published the initial list, commonly referred to as the "Covered List, in March 2021.

The FCC published the initial list, commonly referred to as the “Covered List, in March 2021. The current list can be found here.

In a Public Notice, the FCC has supplemented the “Covered List” to include AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc., and their subsidiaries and affiliates.

