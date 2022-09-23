FCC Supplements List of Equipment and Services Deemed a Threat to National Security
The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the Commission to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of US persons The FCC has added equipment and services from three entities to its “Covered List”
The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of US persons.
The FCC published the initial list, commonly referred to as the “Covered List, in March 2021. The current list can be found here.
In a Public Notice, the FCC has supplemented the “Covered List” to include AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc., and their subsidiaries and affiliates.
In announcing this action, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated:
“Last year, for the first time, the FCC published a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security, and we have been working closely with our national security partners to review and update this list….Today’s action is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary. Our work in this area continues.”