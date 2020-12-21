FDA Guidance: Use of “Potassium Salt” as an Alternate Name for “Potassium Chloride” in Food Labeling

Monday, December 21, 2020

Our readers may recall a 2016 citizen’s petition filed by NuTek Food Science that requested FDA to permit “potassium salt” as a common or usual name for potassium chloride because of consumers’ negative associations with the word “chloride.” While NuTek withdrew the petition following FDA’s release of a 2019 draft guidance authorizing the term “potassium chloride salt,” which FDA framed as a compromise, the case was made in numerous food industry comments, as discussed here, for removal of the word “chloride” as requested in NuTek’s petition. Several health advocacy groups also supported this position. Morton Salt, the manufacturer of salt (the common name for sodium chloride), was alone in urging FDA to permit only “potassium chloride” as a common name.

With a December 18, 2020 notice, FDA released its final guidance to advise food manufacturers of the Agency’s intent to exercise enforcement discretion for declaration of the name “potassium salt” in the ingredient statement on food labels as an alternative to the common or usual name “potassium chloride.” In support of this change from the draft guidance, FDA cited consistency with activities to encourage manufacturers to reduce the sodium levels in food products and FDA’s Nutrition Innovation Strategy to reduce the burden of chronic disease in the United States through improved nutrition, by empowering consumers with information, and supporting and fostering industry innovation in developing and promoting healthfulness of food options.

Keller and Heckman will continue to follow a request, discussed here, for Health Canada to likewise allow “potassium salt” as an alternate name for “potassium chloride” in food labeling in Canada.