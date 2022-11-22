FDA Issues Warning Letters to Companies Illegally Selling CBD Products

On November 21, 2022, FDA posted warning letters that had been issued to 11-11-11 Brands, Naturally Infused LLC, Newhere Inc dba CBDFX, Infusionz LLC, and CBD American Shaman, LLC for illegally selling CBD-containing products. Collectively, the warning letters raised several legal objections to the sale of CBD in human and animal food and drugs, and dietary supplements, including the following:

The sale of a CBD-containing food or animal food renders that food or animal food adulterated because CBD has not been authorized for use by a food additive regulation, subject to a prior sanction, and does not satisfy the criteria for GRAS. On the contrary, FDA noted that the “available data raises serious concerns about potential harm from CBD added to conventional food,” including potential for livery injury, harmful interaction with certain drugs, and interference with sexual development, function, and behavior.

The sale of CBD in a human or animal product intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and/or intended to affect the structure or function of the body, and that has not been approved by FDA, is an unlawful introduction into interstate commerce of an unapproved new human drug or animal drug. The only CBD-containing drug approved by FDA is Epidiolex, which is approved to treat severe epilepsy.

It is unlawful to market any CBD-containing product as a conventional food or dietary supplement because CBD has been approved for use as a drug.