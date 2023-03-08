March 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 67
Advertisement

45

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FDA Launches Dietary Supplement Ingredient Directory

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

  • Yesterday, FDA launched its new Dietary Supplement Ingredient Directory which contains a list of ingredients used in dietary supplements along with links to FDA’s actions and communications regarding the ingredients.

  • The Ingredient Directory will contain information on the two types of ingredients found in dietary supplements: “dietary ingredients” and “other ingredients.” A “dietary ingredient” is defined (in 21 USC § 321(ff)) as a vitamin; mineral; herb or other botanical; amino acid; dietary substance for use by man to supplement the diet by increasing the total dietary intake; or a concentrate, metabolite, constituent, extract, or combination of any dietary ingredient from the preceding categories. “Other ingredients” include ingredients such as fillers, binders, excipients, preservatives, sweeteners, and flavoring, and are listed separately on the label.

  • The Ingredient Directory will be periodically updated. However, it is not intended to be a comprehensive list of all ingredients used in dietary supplements and may not include all actions that the FDA has taken on a particular ingredient. For example, some duplicative actions or actions that no longer reflect the FDA’s current position may not be listed.

  • FDA’s Dietary Supplement Advisory listserv has been retired, but anyone subscribed to that list will receive updates to the Ingredient Directory.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 66
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement