FDA Launches Dietary Supplement Ingredient Directory
Yesterday, FDA launched its new Dietary Supplement Ingredient Directory which contains a list of ingredients used in dietary supplements along with links to FDA’s actions and communications regarding the ingredients.
The Ingredient Directory will contain information on the two types of ingredients found in dietary supplements: “dietary ingredients” and “other ingredients.” A “dietary ingredient” is defined (in 21 USC § 321(ff)) as a vitamin; mineral; herb or other botanical; amino acid; dietary substance for use by man to supplement the diet by increasing the total dietary intake; or a concentrate, metabolite, constituent, extract, or combination of any dietary ingredient from the preceding categories. “Other ingredients” include ingredients such as fillers, binders, excipients, preservatives, sweeteners, and flavoring, and are listed separately on the label.
The Ingredient Directory will be periodically updated. However, it is not intended to be a comprehensive list of all ingredients used in dietary supplements and may not include all actions that the FDA has taken on a particular ingredient. For example, some duplicative actions or actions that no longer reflect the FDA’s current position may not be listed.
FDA’s Dietary Supplement Advisory listserv has been retired, but anyone subscribed to that list will receive updates to the Ingredient Directory.