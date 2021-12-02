December 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 336
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FFIEC Updates Bank Secrecy Act / AML Examination Manual

Thursday, December 2, 2021

The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council ("FFIEC") added one section and updated three sections along with their respective examination procedures in its Bank Secrecy Act / AML Examination Manual. The FFIEC BSA/AML Examination Manual guides examiners in their evaluation of financial institutions' BSA/AML compliance programs and compliance with related regulatory requirements.

The FFIEC stated that the updates do not provide new instructions for examiners or reflect an increased focus on particular areas, but rather are intended to provide additional transparency regarding the existing examination process.

The FFIEC updated the following sections of the manual:

Primary Sources

  1. FFIEC Press Release: Federal and State Regulators Release Updates to the BSA/AML Examination Manual

© Copyright 2021 Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 336
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

At Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, we put over 225 years of legal experience and innovation to work for you today. As one of the world's most prominent financial services law firms, we have long-standing client relationships with premier financial institutions, funds, Fortune 500 companies and other leading corporations, and individual private clients. We have earned a reputation for crafting innovative business and financial solutions and developing precedent-setting legal strategies to achieve our clients' goals. The result is simple: We stand out from...

