May 5, 2022

Volume XII, Number 125
May 05, 2022

May 04, 2022

May 03, 2022

Article By

E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

Final Listening Forum on Firsthand Effects of Mergers and Acquisitions to Be Held on May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are actively considering ways to “modernize” and strengthen their merger enforcement guidelines.

As part of that process, the FTC and DOJ have engaged in a series of “listening forums” to ensure that the agencies hear from industry stakeholders who are directly affected by mergers and acquisitions but might not otherwise participate in the process.

To date, the agencies have held three listening forums addressing the effects of mergers and acquisitions in three industries: food and agriculturehealth care, and media and entertainment. Speakers have included independent business owners, entrepreneurs, doctors, nurses, investors, farmers, workers, and other market participants. Transcripts of these proceedings are available on the FTC’s website.

The fourth, and final, listening forum is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (ET). This last forum will focus on mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry. As with the other forums, a transcript of the presentations will be available on the FTC’s website shortly after completion.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
E. John Steren
E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

