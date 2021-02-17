February 17, 2021

Volume XI, Number 48

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 16, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 15, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Nili S. Yolin
Karen S. Lovitch
Rachel E. Yount
Mintz
Health Care Viewpoints
Advertisement

Final Rules Amending the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law Regulations: Part 1 [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

At the end of 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued final rules modifying and expanding upon the regulatory safe harbors and exceptions to the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law, respectively. In Part 1 of this two-part series, Mintz’s Karen Lovitch and Rachel Yount examine the changes to the Anti-Kickback safe harbors, and how they advance the government’s efforts to promote value-based care and reduce the regulatory burdens that impede care coordination.

Advertisement
©1994-2020 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 47
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Nili Yolin Corporate and Healthcare Law Attorney Mintz Levin
Nili S. Yolin
Member

Nili helps health care clients understand and navigate the regulatory environment in order to maximize their business opportunities. She draws on her knowledge of federal and state laws to help clients structure complex transactions, design and implement compliance programs, and enter into professional services, consulting services and other arrangements that reduce their risk of liability under intricate regulatory frameworks such as corporate practice of medicine, anti-kickback, and self-referral (Stark) laws.

Nili counsels hospitals, large and small group practices, community-...

NSYolin@mintz.com
212-692-6799
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/healthcareviewpoints
Karen S. Lovitch
Karen Lovitch Mintz DC Health Care Compliance, Fraud & Abuse, and Regulatory Counseling Medicare, Medicaid & Commercial Coverage & Reimbursement Health Care Transactions Health Care Transactional Due Diligence Health Care Enforcement & Investigations
Member

Karen focuses her practice on representing health care companies in regulatory, transactional, and operational matters. She has a substantial health care regulatory background and advises clients on matters pertaining to the federal anti-kickback statute, the Stark law, state statutes prohibiting kickbacks and self-referrals, the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988, and the federal Physician Payments Sunshine Act. Karen often applies her strategic insight on these matters to counsel companies on regulatory issues arising in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other...

KSLovitch@mintz.com
202-434-7324
www.mintz.com
www.healthlawpolicymatters.com
Rachel E. Yount
Rachel Yount Healthcare Attorney Mintz Levin
Associate

Rachel focuses her practice on health care industry transactions.  

Prior to joining Mintz, Rachel was a health care associate in the Washington, DC office of an Am Law 200 law firm, where she represented long-term care clients in complex multistate transactions; helped health systems structure financial arrangements with referral sources; advised pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers on state laws affecting drug pricing transparency; and counseled clients on compliance with the Anti-Kickback Statute, Stark Law, False Claims Act, Medicare billing and...

ryount@mintz.com
202.434.7427
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/healthcareviewpoints
Advertisement
Advertisement