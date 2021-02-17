Final Rules Amending the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law Regulations: Part 1 [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

At the end of 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued final rules modifying and expanding upon the regulatory safe harbors and exceptions to the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law, respectively. In Part 1 of this two-part series, Mintz’s Karen Lovitch and Rachel Yount examine the changes to the Anti-Kickback safe harbors, and how they advance the government’s efforts to promote value-based care and reduce the regulatory burdens that impede care coordination.