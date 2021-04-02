April 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 92

 

April 02, 2021

April 01, 2021

March 31, 2021

Susan Light
Elizabeth Organ
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
FINRA Announces Updates to the Interpretation on FINRA’s Margin Rule for Day Trading

Friday, April 2, 2021

On March 24, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 21-13 (Notice) announcing updates to its interpretations regarding FINRA’s Margin Rule 4210(f)(8)(B)(ii) (Rule). The Rule provides (1) the numerical determination of when a customer is classified as a “pattern trader;” and (2) that if a member knows or has reasonable basis to believe that a customer will engage in pattern day trading, then the pattern day trading margin requirements of the rule will apply.

FINRA announced that the new interpretations of the Rule will afford additional flexibility and guidance for firms by offering an alternative method to calculate the number of day trades when there are multiple purchases and sales of the same security on the same day. Under the new interpretations, instead of counting day trades based on the number of transactions a customer executes to establish or increase a position that is liquidated on the same day, firms may count day trades based on the number of times during the day that the day trading customer changes its trading direction, from buying a particular security to selling it, or from selling a particular security to buying it. In addition, under the new interpretations, a customer may terminate its pattern day trader designation based on the customer’s good faith determination by (1) providing written certification that the customer understands the definition of pattern day trading and will not engage in future pattern day trading; or (2) finding that based on the member’s application of technological restrictions on customer’s trading activity, the customer is effectively prevented from engaging in pattern day trading.

Regulatory Notice 21-13

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Elizabeth Organ
Elizabeth Organ Financial Markets and Funds Katten Muchin Rosenman New York, NY
Associate

Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice. Liz's background positions her to provide valuable legal counsel on transactional and regulatory matters relating to commodities and derivatives, investment management, and cryptoassets and distributed ledger products.

Helping clients address complex regulatory and legal challenges

Liz assists clients with a range of financial services regulatory matters, collaborating with legal staff, business executives and regulators alike to pursue...

elizabeth.organ@katten.com
212.940.6561
www.katten.com
