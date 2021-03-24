March 24, 2021

Volume XI, Number 83

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 24, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 23, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 22, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Daniel S. Cohen
Judith E. Rinearson
Jeremy M. McLaughlin
K&L Gates
FinTech Law Watch
Advertisement

First Cannabis-Related Business SARS Penalty Against a Depository Institution

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

On 21 February 2021, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) became the first prudential regulator to issue an administrative order against a depository institution primarily on the basis of noncompliance with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) “BSA Expectations Regarding Marijuana-related Businesses” (FIN-2014-GOO1) (MRB Guidance). NCUA and Live Life Federal Credit Union entered into a stipulation and a consent to a cease and desist order in which the credit union, without admitting any wrongdoing,  agreed to “implement an automated system to effectively monitor and identify all transaction for suspicious activity…includ[ing] functions to support [its] compliance with FinCEN requirements for Marijuana-Related Businesses (“MRB”).”

Additionally, the credit union agreed that its automated monitoring system would include:

  • “Reconciliation of MRB Point of Sale…data relative to member deposits;

  • Ongoing monitoring of adverse public information affecting MRBs;

  • Timely verification of changes in licensure status, including notification of a lapse in an MRB’s state licensure;

  • Systematic monitoring of unusual ACH or wire activity for MRB accounts; and

  • Monitoring of FinCEN “Red Flags” outlined in” the MRB Guidance.”

The credit union also agreed to immediately file Suspicious Activity Reports (“SARs”), including continuous and initial MRB SARs, and to cease opening new MRB accounts.

Since 2014, federally regulated depository institutions that serve MRB customers have been required to comply with the detailed requirements of the FinCEN  MRB Guidance issued in coordination with the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) supplemental MRB guidance (often referred to as the two “Cole Memoranda”).  The MRB Guidance addresses, among other things, how to report offenses predicated on marijuana-related violations of the Controlled Substances Act. The DOJ’s guidance has been rescinded but the FinCEN guidance remains in place. New Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged not to focus on enforcement against state-lawful cannabis companies but has not publicly pledged to reinstate both Cole Memoranda.

Last week, Representatives Ed Perlmutter, Nydia Velazquez, Steve Stivers, and Warren Davidson reintroduced the “Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act of 2021.” The bill, a revised version of legislation that passed the House of Representatives last session by a vote of 301-103, would grant depository institutions that provide certain financial services to state-lawful cannabis businesses a safe harbor from sanctions by their federal regulators and protection from liability under federal law. Among other things, it would direct FinCEN to update its MRB guidance and require the FFIEC to develop guidance and examination procedures for depository institutions that service state-lawful cannabis companies. If enacted, this legislation could provide depository institutions needed legal protections and helpful additional clarity regarding their BSA and other federal obligations as they consider working with state-lawful cannabis companies.

Advertisement
Copyright 2020 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 82
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Daniel Cohen, KL Gates Law Firm, Washington DC, Finance Law Attorney
Daniel S. Cohen
Associate

Daniel Cohen is a first year associate in the Washington, D.C. office.

Admitted only in Virginia / Not Admitted in D.C.
Supervised by Soyong Cho, member of D.C. Bar

daniel.cohen@klgates.com
202-778-9020
www.klgates.com
Judith E. Rinearson
Judith E. Rinearson, KL Gates, federal consumer protection lawyer, anti money laundering attorney
Partner

Judith Rinearson is a partner in the firm’s New York and London offices. Ms. Rinearson concentrates her practice in prepaid and emerging payment systems, electronic payments, crypto/virtual currencies, reward programs, ACH and check processing. She has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 18 years at American Express’s General Counsel’s Office. Her expertise focuses particularly in the areas of emerging payments and compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws, anti-money laundering laws, state money transmitter...

Judith.Rinearson@klgates.com
212-536-3928
www.klgates.com
Jeremy M. McLaughlin
Associate

Jeremy McLaughlin is an associate in the firm’s San Francisco office and a member of the Consumer Financial Service group. His practice focuses principally on regulatory compliance and government enforcement for Fintech and consumer financial products and services, with particular attention on emerging payments and compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws, state money transmitter licensing laws, and international remittances, as well as advising on privacy, data security, and PCI compliance. He represents and advises financial technology companies,...

jeremy.mclaughlin@klgates.com
415-882-8230
www.klgates.com
Advertisement
Advertisement