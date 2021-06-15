Foley Weekly Automotive Report - June 15, 2021

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

According to LMC Automotive , the U.S. battery electric vehicle market has approximately 20 unique models , at price points ranging from below $25K to over $100K.

Lordstown Motors announced the resignation of its CEO a nd CFO , effective immediately, and a board committee indicated that some of the company’s previous statements related to truck preorders were inaccurate.

GM announced its support for a “ federal path to achieve the same CO2 reductions endorsed by California through the acceleration of electric vehicle adoption.”

The Biden administration announced a National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries as part of an initiative to “ secure an end-to-end domestic supply chain for advanced batteries ,” following a 100-day review of the nation’s critical supply chains.

The U.S. Department of Transportation ’s Spring Regulatory Agenda includes potential rules for new transportation technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, as well as strengthened vehicle and highway safety standards.

Volkswagen disclosed that a third-party vendor data breach impacted over 3 million customers in North America, after sales and marketing information was left in an unsecured electronic file.

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation that includes a $52 billion investment to bolster the semiconductor industry in the U.S . as part of a $250 billion package to strengthen the nation’s competitive position in science and technology.

Bosch North America is evaluating options to potentially consolidate office space as it plans a two-phased return to the office that will involve a hybrid model for on-site work.

A task force consisting of the UAW, Ford, GM and Stellantis announced mask requirements will continue at U.S. auto plants “out of an abundance of caution.”

The average age of light vehicles in operation reached 12.1 years , which IHS Markit expects to be a temporary elevation resulting from the pandemic.

U.S. fleet sales totaled 830,950 units between January and May, representing a .9% decrease from January –May 2020, and a 39% decrease from the same period in 2019.

The latest “ Car Wars ” report from BofA predicts automakers will launch 240 new models over the next four model years , averaging 60 per year.

The new edition of the annual “Cars Wars” report by BofA analyst John Murphy predicts Toyota and Honda will lead in replacement rates during the 2022 to 2025 model-year period, while GM’s replacement rate will be just above the industry average due to its focus on lower-volume EV launches. [Full report is not publicly available]

According to IHS Markit, there were 279 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. as of January 2021, down from nearly 281 million in 2020 and the first decrease in VIO since 2012.Electric vehicles in operation reached nearly 1 million units, at an average age of 3.9 years, compared to an average age of 12.1 years for light vehicles overall in the U.S.

The White House released a report and fact sheet following a 100-day review of vulnerabilities in critical U.S. supply chains. Actions include the creation of a Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force “to provide a whole-of-government response to address near-term supply chain challenges,” as well as a “trade strike force” led by the U.S. Trade Representative to pursue enforcement actions against unfair foreign-trade practices. President Biden ordered the review in February for the purpose of reducing the country’s reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening the nation’s competitive position in sectors that include semiconductors, large-scale batteries for EVs, rare earth minerals, and pharmaceuticals.

President Biden and Senate Republicans failed to reach an agreement to create a bipartisan infrastructure package, resulting in the House and Senate continuing work on their own proposals. A bipartisan group of senators announced they have reached a deal for a $974 billion infrastructure proposal that will not include corporate tax increases, one of the points of contention in the president’s proposal, with further details forthcoming. House Democrats continue to negotiate over a proposal to spend $547 billion over the next five years on surface transportation.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asked the Mexican government to review allegations that workers’ rights were being denied at an auto parts facility operated by Tridonex in Matamoros. Utilizing USMCA’s rapid response enforcement mechanism, the AFL-CIO and other unions alleged that workers’ rights to collective bargaining and free association were denied. This marks the second labor compliant brought by the Biden administration against this facility under the trade deal.