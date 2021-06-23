Foley Weekly Automotive Report - June 22, 2021

Electrification plans and model launches -Ford’s Lincoln brand will have four new battery-electric vehicles by 2030, with the first due in 2022.Lincoln makes the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator SUVs, and the majority of the brand’s global sales are intended to be electric by 2026.Volkswagen indicated it will increase its strategic focus on electrification in the U.S. as a result of the Biden administration’s support of EVs. Volkswagen plans to launch roughly 70 EV models by 2030, but the ID4 is currently the only EV it manufactures in North America. Volvo will invest $118 million in its Ridgeville, South Carolina, plant to build electric vehicles with its affiliate Polestar Cars next year. The Polestar 3 is a midsize SUV that will use an electrified version of Volvo’s upcoming Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA 2) platform. Mazda announced that all-electric vehicles will represent 25% of its vehicle lineup, and all of its products will have “some level of electrification” by the end of the decade. The automaker will introduce three hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and three full-electric vehicles by mid-decade.