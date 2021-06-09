Foley Weekly Automotive Report - June 8 2021

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

Unless there is a major breakthrough in artificial intelligence, fully self-driving vehicles may require decades of development , according to academics with expertise in artificial intelligence, systems engineering and autonomous technologies, as quoted in The Wall Street Journal .

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH) introduced legislation last week to revive the SELF DRIVE Act , an effort to “create a much-needed federal framework to help the deployment of autonomous vehicles in the U.S.”

GM plans to increase vehicle deliveries to dealerships in July as a result of its improved chip supplies as well as production efficiencies implemented to mitigate the chip shortage.

Due to the semiconductor shortage, Stellantis will stop production the week of June 7 at its Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois , and its minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario .

New vehicle inventories fell to a 23 days’ supply industrywide at the end of May, down from a 33 days’ supply at the end of April.

U.S. new light vehicle sales in May reached a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales of 17 million units , exceeding projections , but dropping approximately 9% compared to April’s upwardly revised SAAR that surpassed 18 million units. The decline from April is attributed to constrained inventory levels, which averaged a 23 days’ supply industrywide, according to Bloomberg .

GM intends to increase vehicle deliveries to dealerships in July due to production efficiencies it has implemented to mitigate the chip shortage as well as “the pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into the second quarter.” By early July, the automaker will complete, test and ship 30,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups that had been held for microchips at its plant in Wentzville, Missouri . The Wentzville plant has lost an estimated 47,000 units of planned vehicle production this year, according to AutoForecast Solutions. Beginning in mid-July, shipments from its heavy-duty truck plant in Flint, Michigan , will increase by roughly 1,000 trucks per month. GM also stated its first-half results are now expected to be “ significantly better than the first-half guidance previously provided ,” with more details on guidance to be released during the Q2 earnings call on August 4.

Production impact of the semiconductor shortage – Stellantis has resumed full production at its Jefferson North and Warren Truck plants in Michigan. Jefferson North produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs, and had reduced production since the end of April. Warren Truck produces vehicles including the Ram 1500 Classic pickup, and had reduced output since March. The automaker’s Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere , Illinois, resumed production May 31, and will have downtime the week of June 7.The Windsor, Ontario, minivan plant resumed partial production the week of May 31, and will also have downtime the week of June 7.

Toyota will implement Toyota Data Privacy Portal for vehicles with connected services capabilities built in model year 2013 and later. The portal will be in the account settings sections of Toyota and Lexus apps, and is intended to “increase data transparency, accessibility and control” for vehicle owners.

Cruise LLC is the first company to receive authorization to participate in the California Public Utilities Commission’s Driverless Pilot program . This program allows Cruise to operate prototype autonomous vehicles that could transport the public; passengers will not be charged for any rides in test AVs. Cruise is majority-owned by GM.

A Connecticut dealership group filed suit to stop Tesla from opening a showroom and service center. Hoffman Auto Group alleges that a decision by the municipality of East Hartford in favor of building the service center and showroom is a violation of a state law that prohibits the direct sale of vehicles to consumers. Several EV makers have signaled an intent to disrupt the sales and distribution system of new vehicles, which presents legal issues in states that prohibit manufacturers from selling cars and trucks directly to consumers.

7-Eleven plans to install 500 EV fast charging stations at 250 stores in North America by the end of 2022.The convenience store retailer will own and operate the charging stations; it currently has approximately 22 charging stations at 14 stores in four states.

BorgWarner will supply its integrated drive module to Hyundai’s upcoming A-segment electric vehicle. The announcement represents the first electrification project between the two companies. Production is scheduled to begin in mid-2023.Separately, BorgWarner announced the completion of its tender offer for lithium ion battery systems company Akasol AG; this deal was previously announced in February. Based in Darmstadt, Germany, Akasol will operate independently as a majority-owned subsidiary of BorgWarner.

The Hongguang Mini EV is currently the best-selling EV in China, selling 270,000 units in the last nine months. The microcar starts at $4,500 and is the product of a joint venture between GM and state-backed SAIC Motor Corp. and Guangxi Automobile Group Co. The vehicle has an ambitious sales target to reach annual sales of 1.2 million units next year. Other than cost, customer engagement is a differentiator for the Hongguang Mini, which offers trendy base colors and the ability to customize the exterior with aftermarket “stickers.”