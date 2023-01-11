Foreign National Workers and RIFs: Do Layoffs Affect the Status of Foreign Talent? [PODCAST]

Katherine joined Ogletree Deakins in December 2013. She practices employment-based immigration law, working with U.S. and multinational companies to obtain temporary and permanent work visas for employees in a range of industries.

Katherine graduated magna cum laude from Duke University in 2008, receiving a B.A. in History. In 2011, she received a J.D. from New York University School of Law where she served as Senior Executive Editor of the Journal of Law and Liberty and participated in the Medical-Legal Advocacy Clinic and...