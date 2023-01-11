January 11, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 11

60

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Katie W. Desmond
Katherine C. MacIlwaine

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Foreign National Workers and RIFs: Do Layoffs Affect the Status of Foreign Talent? [PODCAST]

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

In this podcast, Katie Desmond and Katherine MacIlwaine, members of Ogletree Deakins’ Immigration Practice Group, review the challenges that employers and employees face when a reduction in force (RIF) or layoff affects the employment of foreign nationals. The speakers review the varying considerations to keep in mind for workers with non-immigrant work visas, those who are in the green card process, and students with F-1 status. Katherine and Katie also provide information regarding grace periods, review the options that may be available for those in the green card process, and discuss other key topics regarding workforce reductions.

 

 

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Katie Desmond Immigration Lawyer Ogletree
Katie W. Desmond
Of Counsel

Katie Desmond has extensive experience providing strategic immigration guidance to companies of various sizes, ranging from Fortune 500s to startups. Katie is well versed in preparing non-immigrant and immigrant petitions and finding creative solutions to complex immigration matters. Katie advises on immigration compliance issues and provides training and presentations for HR/Global Mobility partners, recruiters and hiring managers. Katie works with HR/Global Mobility teams to create company-wide immigration policies.

[email protected]
212 492-3570
www.ogletree.com
Katherine C. MacIlwaine
Katherine C. MacIlwaine, Ogletree Deakins, employment based immigration lawyer, Visa Advocacy,
Associate

Katherine joined Ogletree Deakins in December 2013.  She practices employment-based immigration law, working with U.S. and multinational companies to obtain temporary and permanent work visas for employees in a range of industries. 

Katherine graduated magna cum laude from Duke University in 2008, receiving a B.A. in History.  In 2011, she received a J.D. from New York University School of Law where she served as Senior Executive Editor of the Journal of Law and Liberty and participated in the Medical-Legal Advocacy Clinic and...

[email protected]
919-789-3131
www.ogletree.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement