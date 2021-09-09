September 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 252

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 09, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 08, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 07, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Privacy and Information Security Law Blog-Hunton Andrews Kurth

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FTC Bans Stalkerware App Company from the Surveillance Business and Orders Company to Delete Any Illegally Collected Information

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

On September 1, 2021, the Federal Trade Commission banned Support King, LLC, the operator of SpyFone.com (“SpyFone”), and its CEO, Scott Zuckerman, from offering, promoting, selling or advertising any surveillance app, service or business. The FTC alleged SpyFone allowed purchasers to illegally surveil other individuals by surreptitiously monitoring a device user’s activity without the device user’s knowledge. The FTC also alleged that SpyFone failed to safeguard such illegally harvested personal information by failing to put in place basic security measures.

SpyFone markets its app as a tool to watch over one’s family or loved ones. Once installed on a device, the purchaser of the app gains access to the device user’s online activity, photos, text messages, GPS location and other personal information. The FTC alleged that SpyFone provides instructions on how to hide the app so that the device user remains unaware of the surveillance, making it easier for stalkers and domestic abusers to monitor their potential targets in real-time. Installation of the app on Android devices requires bypassing many of the phone’s restrictions, and certain monitoring functions, such as email monitoring, require purchasers to “root” the device, which could expose the device to other security risks. The FTC also alleged that SpyFone failed to keep the illegally collected information secure, including by failing to encrypt the data. In August 2018, a hacker was able to access SpyFone’s server and obtain the personal information of about 2,200 individuals. Following the incident, SpyFone promised to investigate and upgrade its security, but the FTC alleged that it failed to follow through on its promise.

This is the second case the FTC has brought against stalkerware apps but the first time the Commission has issued a market ban. The Commission’s proposed settlement also requires SpyFone to (1) notify device users on which SpyFone’s apps were installed that they may have been monitored and their devices may not be secure; and (2) delete any information illegally collected by the app.

Copyright © 2021, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 251
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

In today’s digital economy, companies face unprecedented challenges in managing privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of personal information about their customers and employees. The complex framework of global legal requirements impacting the collection, use and disclosure of personal information makes it imperative that modern businesses have a sophisticated understanding of the issues if they want to effectively compete in today’s economy.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

lsotto@HuntonAK.com
212 309 1223 direct
www.huntonak.com
Advertisement
Advertisement