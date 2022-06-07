June 7, 2022

Volume XII, Number 158
June 06, 2022

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

The Garrulous Gavel: Crytopcurrency, Golem Impressions, And Flexitarianism, with Daren Firestone [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

In this episode, Jon chats with ex-actor and now-lawyer Daren Firestone about cryptocurrency. They discuss emerging legal issues around crypto and blockchain technology, the recent Terra not-so-stable coin debacle, and how whistleblowers can help uncover fraud in the crypto business.

Then, Daren does his Golem impression.

After Jon recovers from that, he gets garrulous with Daren about “flexitarianism.” As Daren explains, this is a form of ethical eating that is almost—but not quite—vegetarianism. Daren explains his three rules for when he’ll eat meat, one of which involve things that can only happen in Paris. Intrigued? Then, you should listen all the way to the end of this fun episode.

© 2022 by Tycko & Zavareei LLP National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 158
Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

