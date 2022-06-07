The Garrulous Gavel: Crytopcurrency, Golem Impressions, And Flexitarianism, with Daren Firestone [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

In this episode, Jon chats with ex-actor and now-lawyer Daren Firestone about cryptocurrency. They discuss emerging legal issues around crypto and blockchain technology, the recent Terra not-so-stable coin debacle, and how whistleblowers can help uncover fraud in the crypto business.

Then, Daren does his Golem impression.

After Jon recovers from that, he gets garrulous with Daren about “flexitarianism.” As Daren explains, this is a form of ethical eating that is almost—but not quite—vegetarianism. Daren explains his three rules for when he’ll eat meat, one of which involve things that can only happen in Paris. Intrigued? Then, you should listen all the way to the end of this fun episode.