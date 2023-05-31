May 31, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 151
May 30, 2023

May 29, 2023

May 28, 2023

Kurt L. Krieger
Kevin W. Hivick Jr.

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
Energy Essentials

Gas Pipeline Methane Emissions ﻿Under Congressional Scrutiny; PHMSA Issues Proposed Rulemaking Concerning Leak Detection and Repair

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

On May 4, 2023, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (the NPRM) concerning natural gas pipeline leak detection and repair. The move comes as part of the implementation of the Protecting Our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety Act of 2020 (the PIPES Act). Pursuant to the PIPES Act, PHMSA states the goal of the NPRM is a reduction in methane emissions from certain natural gas facilities – including regulated gathering, transmission, and distribution pipelines.

The NPRM proposes amendments to 49 CFR 191-193 – the federal pipeline safety regulations – with an aim of reducing “fugitive,” “vented,” and “intentional” emissions from “2.7 million miles of gas transmission, distribution, and gathering pipelines and other gas pipeline facilities as well as 403 underground natural gas storage facilities (UNGSF) and 165 liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.” Accordingly, the proposed amendments are of particular concern to operators of federally regulated gas pipelines.

The changes to the federal pipeline safety regulations are centered on 49 CFR 192; however, some modifications to 49 CFR 191 and 193 have also been proposed. Under the NPRM, pipeline regulatory changes may include: (i) enhancing leakage survey and patrolling; (ii) implementing advanced leak detection programs; (iii) mandating the grading and repair of all pipeline leaks; (iv) establishing minimum criteria for leak grades and associated repair schedules; (v) mandating reductions in intentional sources of methane emissions; (vi) requiring operators to reduce emissions associated with pressure relief devices; (vii) codifying federal requirements for pipeline operators to produce written procedures to eliminate hazardous leaks, minimize releases of natural gas, and remediate or replace pipelines known to leak; and (viii) requiring gathering line operators to submit geospatial pipeline location data to the National Pipeline Mapping System. Notably, the NPRM also includes additional regulatory changes concerning UNGSFs and LNG facilities.

While regulatory shifts were expected in the wake of the PIPES Act’s passage, the specific details presented here will pose challenges to pipeline operators across the country. Pipeline operators may consider taking part in the comment process to help shape the final rule. Additionally, operators should work with energy regulatory lawyers to ensure compliance with any new rules and regulations contemplated here.

© Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 151
Kurt L. Krieger
Kurt Krieger focuses his practice in the areas of utility regulation and energy law. He has experience representing interstate natural gas pipeline companies, midstream companies, and gas and electric utilities before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and state and commonwealth public service (or utility) commissions.  His experience includes counseling gas and electric companies on economic, safety and facility siting regulation, and counseling and drafting commercial agreements pertaining to energy-related transactions.

Kevin W. Hivick Jr.
Kevin Hivick focuses his practice in the areas of transactional and regulatory law with an emphasis on energy and natural resources. Prior to becoming an attorney, Kevin spent several years working in federal regulation with the United States Department of Agriculture. There, he witnessed firsthand the unique legal challenges facing businesses both large and small. Kevin also has a strong dedication to community service, having served as a firefighter in a rural fire district for years. He brings this same sense of duty and service to his clients every day.

