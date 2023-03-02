March 2, 2023

March 01, 2023

February 28, 2023

February 27, 2023

Bryan K. Prosek
John R. Chadd
Mary Frances Gardner

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

New Federal M&A Broker Exemption

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

On December 29, 2022, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 (H.R. 2617) into law, providing a federal statutory exemption from securities law broker registration for merger and acquisition (M&A) brokers effective March 29, 2023. Previously, M&A brokers relied on the SEC M&A Brokers No-Action Letter published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 31, 2014, and amended on February 4, 2014, for clarity regarding broker registration. The new exemption closely follows the No-Action Letter, with some differences, including a limitation on the size of eligible privately held companies.

An M&A broker is defined as a "person engaged in the business of effecting securities transactions solely in connection with the transfer of ownership of an eligible privately held company, regardless of whether the broker acts on behalf of a seller or buyer, through the purchase, sale, exchange, issuance, repurchase, or redemption of, or a business combination involving, securities or assets of the eligible privately held company." There are additional requirements, summarized as follows:

  • The acquiring person must control the eligible privately held company or the business conducted with the assets of the eligible privately held company.

  • The acquiring person must be active in the management of the eligible privately held company or the business conducted with the assets of the eligible privately held company.

  • There are financial information disclosure obligations in certain circumstances.

An eligible privately held company is defined as a company that, in the fiscal year ending immediately before the fiscal year in which the services of the M&A broker are initially engaged with respect to the transaction, has (i) no class of securities registered or required to be registered under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, Section 12, and (ii) EBITDA of less than $25 million and/or gross revenue less than $250 million.

Excluded Activities and Disqualification

In order to meet the exemption, an M&A broker must not do any of the following: 

  1. Directly or indirectly, in connection with the transfer of ownership of an eligible privately held company, receive, hold, transmit, or have custody of the funds or securities to be exchanged by the parties to the transaction. 

  2. Engage on behalf of an issuer in a public offering of any class of securities that is registered, or is required to be registered, with the SEC under Exchange Act Section 12 or with respect to which the issuer files, or is required to file, periodic information, documents, and reports under Exchange Act Section 15(d). 

  3. Engage on behalf of any party in a transaction involving a shell company other than a business combination related shell company. 

  4. Directly, or indirectly through any of its affiliates, provide financing related to the transfer of ownership of an eligible privately held company. 

  5. Assist any party with obtaining financing from an unaffiliated third party without: (a) complying with all other applicable laws in connection with such assistance, including, if applicable, Regulation T (12 C.F.R. 220 et seq.), and (b) disclosing in writing any compensation to the party. 

  6. Represent both the buyer and the seller in the same transaction without providing clear written disclosure as to the parties the broker represents and obtaining from both parties written consent to the joint representation.

  7. Facilitate a transaction with a group of buyers formed with the assistance of the M&A broker to acquire the eligible privately held company. 

  8. Engage in a transaction involving the transfer of ownership of an eligible privately held company to a passive buyer or group of passive buyers. 

  9. Bind a party to a transfer of ownership of an eligible privately held company.

  10. Be barred from association with a broker or dealer by the SEC, any state, or any self-regulatory organization, or be suspended from association with a broker or dealer.

While the exemption provides a federal exemption from SEC registration for M&A brokers, the activity of securities brokers is still also regulated by the individual states, some of which may also have an exemption in place.

Bryan K. Prosek
Bryan K. Prosek
Member

Bryan Prosek chairs the firm's securities practice group.  He focuses his practice in the area of business transactions, including securities offerings and federal and state registration compliance, corporate and real estate matters, mergers and acquisitions, contracts, licenses and similar agreements, corporate governance, banking and finance, corporate and partnership tax matters, and non-profit tax-exempt matters.

John R. Chadd
John Chadd, Steptoe Johnson Law Firm, Energy Transaction and Mineral Law Attorney
Of Counsel

John Chadd focuses his practice in the areas of energy transactional and mineral title law. He advises companies, investors, and lenders on a broad spectrum of oil and gas and energy transactions including finance, acquisitions and divestitures, development and operational matters as well as general mergers and acquisitions and renewable energy projects.  He also represents companies and lenders in lending and finance transactions across a wide array of industries. 

Mary Frances Gardner
Mary Frances Gardner Attorney Steptoe Johnson Columbus
Associate

Mary Frances Gardner enjoys making connections with clients and is known as someone who can easily adapt to any environment. Driven to be a detail-oriented problem solver, Mary Frances works with business clients in multiple industries on mergers and acquisitions, project and operational financing, contract drafting and review, business formation, and corporate governance.

In addition, she provides a strong compliance foundation to her clients who need guidance in state and federal higher education law, labor and employment, and general business...

