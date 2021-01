Ethan Isaac focuses his practice on helping clients navigate a variety of labor and employment related challenges and disputes. Ethan has experience defending employers against allegations of workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, violations of wage and hour laws and worker’s compensation retaliation in both state and federal courts. Ethan also handles administrative charges for employers across various industries, including before the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities and other state agencies. ...