December 8, 2021

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

Government Corruption and How To Fight It, with Jessica Tillipman [PODCAST]

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

In this episode of the Garrulous Gavel, Jon Tycko chats with Jessica Tillipman, the Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Professional Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School.  They discuss the nature of government corruption, why it matters, and how to fight it.  Dean Tillipman enumerates the key tools in U.S. law for fighting against corruption perpetrated by government officials.  Topics include Gov. Bob McDonnell case, the Fat Leonard Scandal, Trump International Hotel, and the Hunter Biden paintings.

© 2021 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 341
Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

jtycko@tzlegal.com
202-973-0900
www.tzlegal.com
www.fraudfighters.net
