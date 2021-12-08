Government Corruption and How To Fight It, with Jessica Tillipman [PODCAST]
In this episode of the Garrulous Gavel, Jon Tycko chats with Jessica Tillipman, the Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Professional Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School. They discuss the nature of government corruption, why it matters, and how to fight it. Dean Tillipman enumerates the key tools in U.S. law for fighting against corruption perpetrated by government officials. Topics include Gov. Bob McDonnell case, the Fat Leonard Scandal, Trump International Hotel, and the Hunter Biden paintings.