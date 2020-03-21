March 21, 2020

 

March 20, 2020

March 19, 2020

March 18, 2020

Article By
Frank R. Ciesla
Beth Christian
Anjali N. Baxi
Ari G. Burd
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, P.C.
New Jersey Healthcare Law Blog

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Expand Telehealth Access and Expedite Licensure of Out-of-State Professionals

Friday, March 20, 2020

A3860 authorizes any health care practitioners to provide telemedicine and telehealth services for the duration of the public health emergency declared by Governor Murphy and directs the Commissioner of Health and the Director of Consumer Affairs to waive any requirements in law or regulation necessary to facilitate the provision of healthcare services using telemedicine and telehealth during the emergency. Click here for the Governor’s press release.

While A3860 authorizes any health care practitioner to provide telemedicine and telehealth services for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the bill limits non-NJ licensed practitioners to screening, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, unless they have a pre-existing relationship with the patient.   Click here for the text of this bill.

Frank R. Ciesla
