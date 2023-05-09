GT Immigration Policy Briefing | May 5, 2023

Anna Reiff provides assistance to clients in the practice of business immigration law. Anna worked as a family and business immigration paralegal for two years after completing her undergraduate education at New York University. There, she worked on a large variety of immigration matters including H-1Bs, L-s, TNs, Os, Ks, and both family- and employment-based Adjustment of Status applications. While attending The George Washington University Law School, Anna interned with the DOJ Office of Immigration Litigation where she furthered her interest in the practice of...