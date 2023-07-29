H-1B Cap Second Random Selection, Revised Form I-9 and ETIAS Implementation

Friday, July 28, 2023

H-1B Lottery

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will conduct a second lottery to reach FY 2024 numerical cap for H-1B registrations filed in March.

Revised Form I-9

On August 1, 2023, USCIS will publish revised Form I-9 and end COVID-19 flexibilities. E-Verify employers qualify for new DHS procedure to remotely examine employees’ identity documents. All employers must utilize new Form I-9 starting November 1, 2023, that has the following updates:

Shorter in length

May be completed on tablets and mobile devices

Separates Preparer/Translator Certification into standalone supplement

Revises list of acceptable documents

Includes new checkbox for employers examining documents remotely

ETIAS Implementation

Expected implementation of European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) online visa waiver system is early 2024. ETIAS will require individuals from certain visa-exempt countries, including US citizens, to register online before visiting more than 25 countries in Europe. Once ETIAS is granted, US citizens will receive visa-free entry for a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. ETIAS registrations are valid for three years or until registered passport expires.