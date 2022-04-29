Healthcare Employment Contracts: Important Considerations Before Signing on the Dotted Line [PODCAST]

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry.

Negotiating employment contracts can be tricky, and many physician and dental clients ask the same questions when reviewing their contacts. Host, Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by fellow Roetzel attorney Christina Kuta for an in-depth discussion on negotiating an employment contract that works for you and your practice, and what basic terms should be reflected in your contract. Christina and Ericka talk about key terminology that should be included such as call, location and schedule, and reviewing terms and conditions carefully so your expectation of employment is what you understood it to be. They also address concerns to be mindful of including red flags to look for, knowing your exit strategy, compensation and how things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.