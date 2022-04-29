April 29, 2022

Volume XII, Number 119
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 28, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 27, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 26, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Ericka L. Adler
Christina M. Kuta

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Healthcare Employment Contracts: Important Considerations Before Signing on the Dotted Line [PODCAST]

Thursday, April 28, 2022

 

 

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry.

Negotiating employment contracts can be tricky, and many physician and dental clients ask the same questions when reviewing their contacts. Host, Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by fellow Roetzel attorney Christina Kuta for an in-depth discussion on negotiating an employment contract that works for you and your practice, and what basic terms should be reflected in your contract. Christina and Ericka talk about key terminology that should be included such as call, location and schedule, and reviewing terms and conditions carefully so your expectation of employment is what you understood it to be. They also address concerns to be mindful of including red flags to look for, knowing your exit strategy, compensation and how things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

©2022 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 118
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
Christina M. Kuta
Christina M. Kuta healthcare attorney Roetzel law firm
Of Counsel

Beginning her legal education with the goal of becoming a practicing healthcare attorney, Ms. Kuta is privileged to concentrate her practice in this area of law. She focuses her practice in the areas of regulatory and transactional health care, with experience representing physicians and healthcare providers and organizations with a broad spectrum of regulatory and transactional matters, including negotiating and documenting transactions, acquisitions, mergers and sales, joint ventures, integrated delivery systems and other combinations and alliances, employment agreements, recruitment and...

ckuta@ralaw.com
312.582.1680
www.ralaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement