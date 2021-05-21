May 21, 2021

Robert S. Nichols
Leslie Selig Byrd
Bracewell LLP
How To Enhance Your Company's Efforts To Recruit A More Diverse Workforce Without Creating Risk of a Successful Legal Challenge [VIDEO]

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Businesses today are more focused than ever on building a more diverse workforce and inclusive corporate culture. At the same time, management and human resource professionals often worry that their enhanced efforts at diversity and inclusion could draw charges of discrimination from individuals claiming to be disadvantaged by those efforts. 

Here is a video of today's 30-minute webinar with practical guidance on how to enhance your company's efforts, and in particular your messaging in recruiting materials, social media posts, and website content, in a manner that minimizes the risk of a successful legal challenge to those efforts. 

Robert Nichols, employer litigation attorney, bracewell law firm, lawyer harassment claims, wrongful discharge case, occupational safety issues
Robert S. Nichols
Partner

Robert Nichols represents employers in litigation, administrative actions and arbitrations concerning discrimination and retaliation, harassment, wrongful discharge, occupational safety and health, union-management relations, wage and hour matters, and other concerns related to employment. Mr. Nichols has defended more than 200 employment-related lawsuits in federal and state court, represented employers in more than 300 federal and state agency employment discrimination investigations, and handled numerous Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cases,...

bob.nichols@bracewell.com
713-221-1259
www.bracewell.com
Leslie Selig Byrd
Leslie Selig Byrd, labor, employment, attorney, Bracewell law firm
Partner

Leslie Selig Byrd has more than 30 years of experience exclusively representing employers in labor and employment issues and controversies.

Leslie represents national and local clients before state and federal agencies. She has been involved in hundreds of administrative investigations, as well as administrative proceedings before the NLRB and the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage & Hour Division, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and OSHA. Leslie defends employers in federal and state employment law motion practice and litigation...

leslie.byrd@bracewell.com
210-299-3460
www.bracewell.com
