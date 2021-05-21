Thursday, May 20, 2021

Businesses today are more focused than ever on building a more diverse workforce and inclusive corporate culture. At the same time, management and human resource professionals often worry that their enhanced efforts at diversity and inclusion could draw charges of discrimination from individuals claiming to be disadvantaged by those efforts.

Here is a video of today's 30-minute webinar with practical guidance on how to enhance your company's efforts, and in particular your messaging in recruiting materials, social media posts, and website content, in a manner that minimizes the risk of a successful legal challenge to those efforts.