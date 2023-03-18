How to Protect Large Deposits over $250,000

Have the Depository Bank Establish a Sweep Facility for the Depositing Customer. There are several types of sweep accounts, and the results will vary in effectiveness depending on the facts of how the depository bank operates the specific sweep facility and the timing of any bank failure. The FDIC tries to close banks after the close of business on a particular day but may do a mid-day closure under certain very dire circumstances. Mid-day closures likely will not facilitate the use of sweep accounts to avoid insurance limits.

Sweep accounts generally operate as follows: At the end of business day, the depository bank moves funds from the deposit customer’s account to an investment vehicle that is not a deposit account. These investment vehicles include:

Foreign branch accounts (which, while not a U.S. deposit, may still not effectively protect the depositor if the foreign branch fails also).

Money market accounts (either internally to the bank, or external). Some of these sweep accounts are done at the end of business day, and some sweeps are done “next-day.” A next-day sweep will not protect the balance on the day of closure but would protect funds moved that day in response to the previous day’s balance. A same-day sweep can operate to protect day-of-closure amounts.

Repo-Sweep accounts. This is probably the safest method for using sweep accounts, from an insurance limit standpoint. At the end of day, all funds in a bank account in excess of some target amount ($250,000 or less) are swept out of the account to fund a transaction in which the depository bank sells to the account-owner one or more securities, or an undivided interest in a large denomination security (typically US treasuries). The securities are then repurchased (the “repo” part of the transaction) the next morning. If the depository bank fails to open the next morning because the regulators closed it, then the FDIC treats the bank customer as the owner of the securities and the amount of cash in the deposit account remains at the designated target amount.

Loans. If the depositor has a loan from the depository bank, and the loan obligation and the deposit account have identical ownership (that is, the exact business entity both owes the money to the bank, and the bank account is established in borrower’s name), then the depositor may claim an offset to the loan of whatever balance (even if in excess of $250,000) is in the deposit account. In a similar fashion, the bank customer can establish a sweep function every night, in which the bank sweeps all cash in excess of a target amount ($250,000 or less) and uses those funds to pay down the amount the bank customer owes to the bank on its borrowings from the bank. The next morning the bank reverses the transaction, restoring the cash to the deposit account and restoring the balance owed under the loan(s).